AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-26 12:09:40

Asus VivoBook S15 annonceret med en startpris fra $699

Asus VivoBook S15 annonceret med en startpris fra $699, og målet fra ASUS er performance til billige penge

Efter en række omtaler siden maj, er ASUS nu officiel klar med en ny VivoBook S15 laptop til en startpris på $699 alt efter tilvalg.



ASUS VivoBook S15, er udstyret med en Core i5 som standard, og mulighed for tilvalg af en Core i7 processor. Hertil kommer op til 16 GB RAM og op til 512 GB SSD.

ASUS skriver følgende:



The ASUS VivoBook S510UA is the perfect meeting of beauty and performance. Featuring a slim NanoEdge bezel, brushed-metal finish, the latest Intel Core i5 processor, and a lightweight frame, the VivoBook S510UA is designed for today’s fast-paced mobile lifestyle.



Exceptional performance is at the core of the ASUS VivoBook S510UA. Powered by an Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and Intel HD Graphics, the VivoBook S510UA delivers ultra-smooth visuals with no hiccups. Ultra-fast dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, lets you enjoy speeds of up to 867Mbps — that is up to 6x faster than 802.11n! It is everything you need for performance on-the-go!

Features og specifikationer på ASUS VivoBook S15:



– Powerful & efficient 7th Generation Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz (Turbo up to 3.1GHz) processor with improved media engine for smooth and uninterrupted playback

– 15.6” Full HD Wideview color rich display with up to 178° viewing angle optimized for entertainment

– Slim 14.2” wide, 0.7” thin and portable footprint with 0.3” bezel for a stunning 80%screen-to-body ratio;Brushed aluminum chassis

– 8GB DDR4 RAM, high-capacity 1TB 5200RPM hard drive and ergonomic backlit keyboard

– Comprehensive connections with fingerprint sensor, USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, & HDMI;Lightning-fast dual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi keeps you connected through any congestion or interference

– Durable & long-lasting lithium polymer battery charges up to 60%capacity in just 49 minutes

– The display offers 178-degree viewing angles and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.



