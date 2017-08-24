AUTHOR : Lars

HP fremviser den nye Omen X bærbar

HP fremviser den nye Omen X bærbar, som skulle gøre det nemmere for den almene slutbruger, at opgraderer komponenterne i maskinen, som vi kender det fra stationære.

GamesCom 2017 byder på et hav af nye produkter, og en af aktørerne hedder HP.

Producenten benytter sig af det store udstillingsvindue til at fremvise deres nye gaming laptop Omen X.



Det nye gamer laptop, er specielt udviklet for at kunne give nem adgang til udskiftning og opgradering af komponenterne, som normalt er en stor udfordring på bærbare. En anden features på Omen X, som skiller sig ud fra mængden, er en ulåst processor, som åbner på for muligheden for at overclocking, vel og mærke uden varme bliver den store fjende i notebook.

Prisskiltet bærer også præg af de kraftige komponenter Omen X er stykket sammen af, og prisen starter på $2,200 for en standard version.



Lanceringsdato er stadig ukendt.



Features and Specifications :

• Mechanical and RGB LED-per key backlit keyboard, including 2.5 mm travel with tactile feel and mechanical switches to provide instant feedback and clear indication when a key is pressed; RGB LED per key for customizable key maps; independent, programmable macro keys; and, N-Key rollover on every key for anti-ghosting functions



• 17-inch diagonal 4K display3 option for ultimate high-resolution gaming, or 120Hz 1080p display options for fast refresh rates and smooth visuals; and all configurations are NVIDIA G-Sync™ enabled for reduced image tearing



• DTS Headphone:X® for simulated surround sound with any headset7 and premium sound featuring HP Dual Speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen



• HP Audio Boost to ensure peak performance without overloading the speakers



• A translucent window to see inside the laptop, along with custom lighting and an aluminum finish

for a premium look and feel that can be personalized and customized for the individual gamer

• The OMEN Command Center Software to custom tune and push hardware to its limits, with the ability to manage CPU and RAM overclocking5; move gaming network traffic with a network booster to reduce latency in online games1; and, customize system lighting to streamline gaming controls

• Intel® 7th gen unlocked Intel® Core™ i7 CPU options2, XMP memory options for memory overclocking5 and tested profiles up to DDR4-2800, and factory-overclocked graphics cards up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 – ideal for fast-paced or multi-player games running at 4K resolutions3

• RAID0 SSD option for ultra-fast boot and game loading, PCIe SSD+HDD storage options for quick responsiveness and massive storage capacity, or standalone 1 TB 7200 rpm HDD option4

• Thermal management to push high-end hardware beyond factory settings5, including high-performance fans to increase airflow and an integrated vapor chamber with four 3.5 mm heat pipes improve heat transfer from the GPU and CPU to the four rear corner-mounted radiators6

• Single access panel to HDD, SSDs, and RAM, so all end-user replaceable components are easily accessible

• Generous port selection with support for up to four external displays

• Connect to a range of different gaming accessories with: three USB 3.0 Type A, two Thunderbolt™ 3-certified USB 3.1 TypeC™, HDMI 2.0a with HDR support, Mini DisplayPort™, RJ45 and a multi-format media card reader

• Dual audio jack with separate microphone input and headset jacks (input/output) to support the latest gaming headsets or external speakers

