AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-02-27 08:41:06

Lenovo fremviser nye ThinkPad 2019 produkter: T490s, T490, T590, X390 samt X390 Yoga

Mobile World Conference 2019 i Barcelona, fyldes ikke kun med nye smartphones. Lenovo har præsenteret deres nye serie af Lenovo ThinkPad laptops for 2019 i form af ThinkPad T490s, T490, T590, X390 og X390 Yoga, med priser startede ved $999.



Lenovo fortæller:



“With more than 140 million units sold to date, the fundamentals of ThinkPad have always focused on design and engineering, creating end-user trust through first-class security and durability and ensuring a premium mobile experience. For 2019, we have embraced Intelligent Connectivity principles through a foundational engineering philosophy. By analyzing all aspects of the user experience, we have focused on innovations that add value.”



Features på de kommende Lenovo ThinkPad T490s, T490, T590, X390 og X390 Yoga laptops inkluderer:



– ThinkShield with features such as ThinkPad PrivacyGuard with PrivacyAlert and ThinkShutter physical webcam security are available on most models

– New modern ThinkPad BIOS with new features including self-healing capability

– High speed WWAN for best connectivity with up to Gigabit speeds, using Fibocom L860-GL CAT16 LTE on the T490

– T490s, X390 and X390 Yoga feature the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 Gig+

– Dual microphones with four meter far-field performance and true 360o capability

– HDR display with Dolby Vision support available on all T series

– New low power 400 nit FHD display available on T490s and T490

– Latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors



De nye 2019 Lenovo laptops kommer i handlen fra juni 2019. Priserne forventes at starte ved følgende:



– ThinkPad T490s from $1279.

– ThinkPad T490 from $999.

– ThinkPad T590 from $1029.

– ThinkPad X390 from $1099.

– ThinkPad X390 Yoga from $1359

Billeder & Kilde

Lenovo



