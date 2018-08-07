AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-07 12:58:13

Nye Origin PC Core i9 gaming laptops med heftigt prisskilt

HP melder ny Origin PC Core i9 gaming laptop klar, som vil dræne hardware-budgettet for de fleste. Startprisen hedder $1449, eller små 9300 danske kroner, hvos du vil have snitterne i deres nye Origin PC Core i9 gaming laptops.

HP melder ny Origin PC Core i9 gaming laptop klar, som vil dræne hardware-budgettet for de fleste. Startprisen hedder $1449, eller små 9300 danske kroner, hvos du vil have snitterne i deres nye Origin PC Core i9 gaming laptops.

EON15-S og EVO17-S, er denne gang designet som letvægts laptops ifølge HP, og er blandt andet udstyret med Core i9 8950HK 6-core processorer og 4K Ultra HD skærme.



”With ORIGIN PC’s energy-efficient notebooks, people have new options to experience high-performance gaming,” said Tim Bender, Vice President of Global Consumer and Business Development at NVIDIA. “Powered by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 and 1060 GPUs, these thin and light gaming notebooks are powerful tools for gamers to play and work with while on the go”



Specifikationer på Origin PC EON15-S inkluderer:



– Up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H Processor

– (Intel Core i9-8950HK Processor Available Soon)

– Thin Bezel Design with 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) HD display

– ORIGIN PC Custom HD UV Printing

– Up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 VR-Ready GPU

– Up to 2 x 2TB m.2 PCIe SSD

– Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 2666MHz Memory

– Up to 8 Hours of Battery Life

– Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560

– Sound Blaster Cinema 5

– 1x USB Type-C 3.1, 2x USB Type-A 3.1, 1x USB 2.0, and a 2-in-1 Card reader

– 2x Mini DisplayPort 1.3, 1x HDMI Output

– Free Lifetime 24/7 Phone Support Based in the U.S.



Specifikationer på Origin PC EVO17-S inkluderer:



– Up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i9-8950HK Processor

– ORIGIN PC Professional CPU and GPU Overclocking

– Optional 17.3″ 4K-UHD G-SYNC (3840×2160) or FHD G-SYNC (1920 x 1080) HD display

– ORIGIN PC Custom HD UV Printing

– Up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 VR-Ready GPU

– Up to 2 x 2TB m.2 PCIe and 1 x 2.5″ 4TB HDD/SSD

– Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 2666MHz Memory

– Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560

– Sound BlasterX Pro-Gaming 720˚

– 1x USB Type-C 3.1, 1x USB Type-A 3.1, 2x USB 3.0, and a 6-in-1 Push-Push Card reader

– 2x Mini DisplayPort 1.3, 1x HDMI Output

– Free Lifetime 24/7 Phone Support Based in the U.S.

Læs mere HER

Image credit: HP



