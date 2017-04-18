AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-04-18 12:31:27

Origin EON15-S gaming laptop lanceret

Origin EON15-S gaming laptop lanceret til en startpris på 999 USD, men kigger man dybere

Origin kender de fleste som en producent, der ofte sender ganske potente produkter på markedet, og det er ingen undtagelse med lanceringen af deres nye gaming laptop i form af Origin EON15-S, som dog skuffer lidt på valg af grafikkortet i standard tilbuddet. Med en officiel lancering og pris fra $999, kan du nu blive den glade ejer af dette mobile bæst, hvis budgettet vel og mærke er til det.



Den nye Origin EON15-S, er udstyret med et 15.6” full HD IPS matte display, og under motorhjelmen finder vi en Intel Core i3-7100H dual-core processor 8GB DDR4-2133 RAM som standard. Her til krydres retten med en 120 GB SSD.

Men et GTX 1050?? det er sgu ikke noget, der får tankerne på gaming.

Origin vedhæfter følgende statement omkring Origin EON15-S:



Slick, light, and fully capable of high-definition gameplay anywhere. The ORIGIN PC EON15-S has finally returned, featuring desktop-class graphics for the first time, a 6 hour battery life, and introducing the ORIGIN PC experience to a new generation of gaming laptops.



Featuring a vivid 1080p IPS LED screen made for work or play, the EON15-S can handle all sorts of PC gaming and only weighs 5.08 pounds. With impressive advancements in mobile graphics technology, the custom EON15-S features a desktop-class NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB of VRAM, fully capable of playing the latest games and software. Handle heavy software loads with up to 32GB of dual channel DDR4 RAM, and store up to 6TB with an m.2 PCIe SSD and a 2.5-inch SATA SSD.

Intel’s latest 7th generation processors complete the package, ensuring your EON15-S stays ahead of today’s evolving world. All of this is fully supported by your dedicated ORIGIN PC Support Team, who will make sure your EON15-S keeps you gaming without worry.

Credit: Origin



