AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-07-01 10:11:00

Sponsoreret: MSI GS65 Stealth Thin – World's First 144Hz Thin Bezel Gaming Laptop

It is beautiful, it is slim, it is unique, it is the GS65 Stealth Thin. Taking the world by storm, MSI’s recent addition to the GS series is simply put, magnificent.

It is beautiful, it is slim, it is unique, it is the GS65 Stealth Thin. Taking the world by storm, MSI’s recent addition to the GS series is simply put, magnificent.

In order to produce something extra-ordinary, MSI have clearly stepped out from their comfort color zone switching out the typical red-cutting trim in to the golden diamond-cutting trim that gives the notebook a more premium look. The most common challenges, with the previous generation of slim notebooks, have been the limitations of portability.

Well, the GS65 simply brings the portability to an entirely different level. With only 1.8 kg in weight and 17.7 mm in height on top of the 8+ hour’s battery life, the GS65 Stealth Thin provides the real portability gamers been longing for and provides the best gaming experience on the go.

Expanding the vision with 4.9 mm ultra-thin bezel and an 82% screen-to-body ratio, it provides a gorgeous visual experience when gaming. Along with the 15.6-inch display the GS65 Stealth Thin delivers a 144 Hz refresh rate and only 7 ms response time granting a smooth experience with no tearing or stuttering. Packed with the latest 8th Gen Intel i7 and Geforce GTX 1070 it runs almost any game without any sweat at ultra/high settings. The usual weak spot for a laptop of this size and material is the heat management, but where other fails MSI prevails.

To deal with the heat the GS65 Stealth Thin have MSI’s own, Cooler Boost Trinity. Which consists of four heat pipes and three fans, keeping the temperature down while playing demanding games. As for the controls, the GS65 Stealth Thin has the Per-Key RGB backlighting keyboard by Steelseries.

The user can customize each key and receive real-time game status through keyboard lighting. The various animated effects come in 16.8 million colors, offering not only personized gaming aesthetics but also practical benefits like lighting only the frequently used keys.

To top the keyboard off, The GS65 Stealth Thin has the redesigned Dragon Center 2.0 that comes with an exclusive gaming mode and a sleek UI that is intuitive while still offering advance configurations for the power users.

To wrap it all up, while the laptop-gaming market is getting increasingly crowded, MSI’s GS65 Stealth Thin stands out because of its lightweight but still offers more than enough power for great gaming experience. It is the sort of laptop that would have been the dream a few years ago: a 1.8 kg laptop that can easily compete with gaming desktops.



