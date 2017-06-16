AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-16 12:38:05

Toshiba Tecra X40 har en startpris på $1330

Falder smagen i retning af Toshiba, når det kommer til laptops, så vil det sikkert glæde dig de lancerer en ny Toshiba Tecra X40

Toshibas Client Solutions Division løfter sløret for en ny 14” Tecra X40 Tasha bærbar, som rammer markedet til en startpris på $1330.



Oven i hatten kommer lanceringen af en Thunderbolt 3 til $300 sammen med en række USB-C adapters til $45.



Et kig tilbage på først omtalte 14” Tecra X40 Tasha laptop, så er denne designet med et full HD display med en opløsning på 1920 x 1080 inkl. multitouch support. Tecra X40 understøttes af 7th Generation Intel Core processorer, som kan tilvælges alt efter ønske og tegnebogens størrelse.

Grundet segmentet denne nye notebook er henvendt til, er laptoppen præ-installeret med Windows 10 Pro.



Toshiba sender følgende press release med på vejen:



– Enterprise-Level Security Features : Toshiba equipped the Tecra X40 with multiple security elements including proprietary BIOS, Face Authentication, Fingerprint Reader, Trusted Platform Module, BitLocker Drive Encryption, Device Guard, Credential Guard, Intel Authenticate, Smart Card Reader and Security Lock Slot solutions. This collection of the security features gives corporate IT professionals and individual users with multiple options to safeguard information on the Tecra X40.

– Proven Reliability : Constructed with a premium magnesium alloy Tough Body chassis featuring shock-absorbing measures and Toshiba’s honeycomb reinforcement technology affords the Tecra X40 an increased level of durability. All of Toshiba business laptops are designed, engineered and rigorously tested in dedicated Toshiba facilities to deliver greater peace of mind and proven reliability. The new ultra-portable laptop was designed to pass testing based on Mil-STD-810G methodology for extreme temperatures, vibration, shock, humidity, altitude, drops, dust and solar radiation.

– Modern Ports with Expanded Capabilities : Toshiba new ultra-portable comes with a complete suite of ports including 2 USB-C ports, USB 3.0 port, an HDMI, and a microSD Card Slot as well as a headphone/mic combo port. The USB-C port features reversible plug orientation and supports Display, Power Delivery and Thunderbolt 3.

– Toshiba Thunderbolt 3 Dock : A leader in the docking station marketplace, the Toshiba Thunderbolt 3 Dock is the company’s newest expansion and productivity solution. Engineered with a compact, low-profile form factor, the Toshiba Thunderbolt 3 Dock includes the following ports: two USB-C, four USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet LAN, VGA/RGB, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, two HDMI and a Headset jack. This advanced docking solution features a simple single connection with data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gb/s and can support up to the three 4K monitors simultaneously. One design advantage of the Thunderbolt 3 Dock is its ability to charge a laptop via the USB-C port and still deliver access to all the peripherals connected to dock.

Kilde: TPU - Toshiba



