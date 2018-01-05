AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-01-05 11:02:31

ASRock fremviser X399M Taichi og MicroATX Threadripper bundkort på CES

ASRock har netop sendt en pressemeddelse på gaden, som denne gang omtaler et nyt ASRock X399M Taichi bundkort. Dermed fortsætter strømmen af nye og innovative bundkort fra den populære producent

ASRock har netop sendt en pressemeddelse på gaden, som denne gang omtaler et nyt ASRock X399M Taichi bundkort. Dermed fortsætter strømmen af nye og innovative bundkort fra den populære producent af blandt andet bundkort. Den officielle fremvisning kommer under CES 2018, som starter i næste uge.



De første informationer afslører et ASRock X399M Taichi bundkort udstyret med dual Gigabit Ethernet og Wifi-AC onboard. X399M Taichi prydes ligeledes med tre stålforstærket PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slots og to hukommelses slots.

ASRock har også fundet plads til otte SATA porte, som er imponerende taget bordkortets fysiske størrelse i betragtning.



Ifølge pressemeddelsen fra ASRock, vil bundkorttet være udstyret med et 11 faset VRM strømdesign og tre M.2 slots.



I samme annoncering kommer også et ASRock X299M Extreme4, som er et nyt MicroATX bundkort henvendt til Skylake-X processorer. Her finder vi blandt andet dual Ethernet porte, to DIMMs og tre PCIe x16 connectors. Sammenlignet med X399M Taichi, finder vi her færre SATA porte og manglen på Wi-Fi onboard.



ASRock X299M Extreme4 understøtter dermed Intels hurtige Core i9-7980XE CPU, og kunne meget vel friste mange entusiaster. ASRock X299M Extreme4 er bygget med et 11 faset digital strøm design.



Nedenstående pressemeddelse er udsendt:

ASRock to Debut Latest Motherboards and Small Form Factor Solutions at CES 2018

TAIPEI, Taiwan, January 4th, 2018 – The global leading motherboard manufacturer, ASRock, is all set to reveal the latest PC products at the upcoming CES 2018 in Las Vegas, US and proudly present the latest product lineup to the world. As the world-leading motherboard provider, ASRock will officially introduce the latest innovative Micro-ATX motherboards based on the Intel® X299 and AMD X399 chipset.

On top of the latest motherboard showcase, ASRock is also pleased to announce the upgraded small form factor PC, the Z370 DeskMini GTX. The new Z370 DeskMini GTX is built based on Intel® Z370 chipset to support the Intel® 8th generation six-core processor.

The Best and the Only –ASRock X399M Taichi

Small PC enthusiasts and AMD fanboys brace yourselves, the world’s 1st M-ATX Threadripper motherboard X399M Taichi is here. ASRock Taichi series motherboard has always been the best choice among the high-end motherboards, to design an M-ATX motherboard is a challenge, especially on an even space limited X399 platform, but as always ASRock uses all the necessary magic power to make it all happen. Equipped with 11 power phase Dr. MOS design, 1 U.2 Connector, 3 full speed PCIe X16 slots and 3 Ultra M.2 that goes up to 32Gb/s superfast speed, X399M Taichi is definitely the best and the only M-ATX X399 Threadripper motherboard on the market.

Limited Space, Unlimited Power –ASRock X299M Extreme4

X299M Extreme4 is not the first X299 M-ATX motherboard, but it is definitely the best motherboard on the market. High-end M-ATX motherboard often has to compromise with size and many other limitations, but ASRock X299M Extreme4 is filled with mouthwatering features such as 11 power phase design, massive VRM heatsink, dual Intel® Gigabit Lan, USB3.1 Gen2 Type A+C and Ultra M.2 slot which is able to support up to Type 22110 NVMe SSD. Not only that, unlike other X299 motherboards, this motherboard supports all LGA 2066 Intel® Core™ X-Series Processors.



