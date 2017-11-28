AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-11-28 14:25:53

ASUS Intel Xeon W CPU, WS C422 PRO SE bundkort introduceret

ASUS udvider bundkort-familien endnu en gang med et nyt WS C422 PRO SE bundkort, som er designet til Intel LGA2066 ATX.

ASUS WS C422 PRO SE understøtter Intel Xeon processorer og ECC RAM. WS C422 PRO SE er, som også også kan tydes på processor-delen, henvendt til et andet segment end konsumer brugerne, og med understøttelse af server-grade Intel Xeon W series CPU’er, så er det sikkert også monteret med en potent pris, som pt. er ukendt.

Asus skriver:

The WS C422 PRO SE provides support for Error-Correcting Code (ECC) memory with automatic detection and repair of single-bit memory errors, reducing the chance of system crashes and data corruption to ensure reliable and responsive workstation performance.

– Powered by Intel Xeon W processor with ECC memory

– ASUS Control Center – A software utility that provides convenient, secure and cost-saving centralized IT management for small and medium businesses

– Server-grade design with built-in dual Intel Gigabit LAN

– Next-gen transfer speeds – Up to 32Gbps dual M.2 and U.2, plus up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C connections

– Ultimate graphics power with 2/3-Way NVIDIA SLI™ and AMD Crossfire X™

– Ultra-efficient VRM heatsink – Metal fin array connected to large surface area via a heatpipe tames C422 thermals to enable unthrottled performance

WS C422 PRO/SE features an embedded iKVM module and is bundled with ASUS Control Center software to provide comprehensive in-band and out-of-band management features for small and mid-size businesses: ASUS Control Center (ACC) is a centralized and integrated IT management platform for monitoring and controlling ASUS commercial products, including servers, workstations and digital signage. ACC enables remote BIOS updates, monitoring of multiple systems via mobile devices, and one-click software updates and dispatching, allowing easier server management for any IT infrastructure.



The embedded ASMB9-iKVM module supports remote BIOS updates, fans control, standalone KVM, video recording, and BSOD capture, providing around-the-clock remote monitoring and diagnostics — even if the operating system is down or offline — through a user-friendly, web-based graphical interface that works with all major browsers.



