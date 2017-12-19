AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-12-19 11:59:10

EVGA X299 DARK bundkort ser dagens lys

EVGA har introduceret en udvidelse til deres performance Extreme serie af bundkort, som denne gang omhandler et nyt EVGA X299 DARK bundkort.

EVGA har introduceret en udvidelse til deres performance Extreme serie af bundkort, som denne gang omhandler et nyt EVGA X299 DARK bundkort. EVGA X299 DARK bundkortet understøtter Intels nyeste X299 processorer og byder på nedenstående liste af features:

• 2x M.2 Key-M slots / 1x M.2 Key-E slot

• Intel Optane Memory Ready

• 2x U.2 Ports

• USB 3.1 Type-A / Type-C

• Up to 64GB of 4000MHz+ (OC) Quad-Channel RAM on Skylake-X CPUs

• Up to 32GB of 4133MHz+ (OC) Dual-Channel RAM on Kaby Lake-X CPUs

• 2x Intel GbE LAN with teaming support

• EVGA’s Full Featured GUI UEFI/ BIOS

• Legacy LGA20XX Socket Backplate for custom CPU cooling solutions (optional)

EVGA forklarer følgende om deres nye EVGA X299 DARK bundkort:

”There is much to be said about a beautifully-engineered motherboard designed to handle the highest loads or the most extreme conditions, let alone the rigors and abuse constantly demanded by the best overclockers in the world and still look good doing it”

• 12-Layer PCB

• Highly-Efficient 16-Phase PWM

• 100% Solid State Capacitors

• 300% Higher Gold Content in CPU Socket

• External BCLK / Clock Generators

• 8 SATA Ports – 6 from Intel PCH / 2 from ASMedia ASM1061

• Triple BIOS Select Switch

• PCIe Disable Switches

• ProbeIT Connector

• PS/2 Port

• Creative Core3D Audio

• Intel VROC Header

“Although the X299 Dark does not feature RGB LED support, it politely reminds you that you can’t see pretty in the Dark. This board is engineered for the ultra-enthusiast, including these features”

• Active PCH & M.2 cooling

• 4-Way SLI Support

• Multi-Function POST Indicator

• Visual Guide / Bench table

• PCIe / DIMM Status LEDs

• Right Angle Power / Fan / and USB3.0 Headers

X299 Dark er stadig ikke officielt prissat.



