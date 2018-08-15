AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-15 15:16:07

EVGA X299 Micro ATX 2 bundkort tilbyder fede features i et lille format

EVGA har i denne uge annonceret deres nye X299 Micro ATX 2 bundkort, som er henvendt til Intels i5, i7 and i9 processorer.

EVGA har i denne uge annonceret deres nye X299 Micro ATX 2 bundkort, som er henvendt til Intels i5, i7 and i9 processorer. EVGA X299 Micro ATX 2 bundkortet er designet med et 14 faset strømdesign, en tyk VRM heatsink/fan, to 8 pin EPS strømadapterer, yderligere en 6 pin PCIe strømadapterer, samt ekstern BCLK.



Det nye EVGA X299 Micro ATX 2 bundkort, er henvendt til computer entusiasten, der ønsker toppen af poppen i en lille formfaktor, og X299 MICRO ATX 2 understøtter nuværende lagerstandarder som f.eks M.2 NVMe, Intel Optane, Intel VROC samt SATA 6Gb/s.



EVGA skriver følgende:



– New EVGA GUI BIOS: The new EVGA GUI BIOS has been redesigned to offer extreme performance and ease-of-use enhancements. Overclock settings are updated on-the-fly, there is a built in stress test, or you can let EVGA OC Robot overclock for you!



– 14 Phase Digital VRM with Active Cooling: This board features a revolutionary VRM and cooling system that allows you to push the most powerful Intel Core X-series i9 processors to the limit! See why others have touted this board to push their CPU’s further, while remaining cooler and more stable.



– Integrated WiFi and Bluetooth Module: The EVGA X299 Micro ATX 2 features an integrated WiFi module that contains the Intel AC8265 WiFi/BT. Just add the included wireless antennas, and enjoy blazing fast WiFi speeds!



– SPI Flashing with USB: You can now flash your BIOS with no CPU installed, using the included USB dongle!



– Supports Intel Core X-series Skylake-X Processors

– Intel Optane Memory Ready

– Reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots

– Intel VROC Support

– EVGA E-LEET X Tuning Support



