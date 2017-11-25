AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-11-25 11:23:34

Gigabyte X299 AORUS 7 Pro Gaming meldes klar til handlen

Gigabyte melder klar med et nyt performance gaming bundkort, Gigabyte X299 AORUS Gaming 7 Pro, som bringer understøttelse af Intels nye 18 Core i9 7980XE processor

Gigabyte melder klar med et nyt performance gaming bundkort, Gigabyte X299 AORUS Gaming 7 Pro, som bringer understøttelse af Intels nye 18 Core i9 7980XE processor med sig sammen med et ny-designet VRM strømdesign og Smart Fan 5 teknologi.



Gigabyte har udstyret deres X299 AORUS Gaming 7 Pro bundkort med et såkaldt “server-grade digital power”, hvilket betyder imponerede 12 faser på bundkortet, som hver kan håndtere 60 amps.



Vincent Liu, Senior Associate Vice President hos GIGABYTE’s Motherboard Business Division forklarer:



The X299 AORUS Gaming 7 Pro motherboard is designed to fully support Intel’s newest Core i9 7980XE processor. With our tried-and-true approach and seasoned experience, we have designed a motherboard that truly fulfills enthusiasts’ highest expectations. A digital Intersil PWM controller has been implemented within the VRM to enhance the communication efficiency between the CPU and PWM. With the inclusion of the Turbo B-Clock tuning IC, the motherboard is geared to produce the best overclocking results.



Smart Fan 5 technology provides the perfect cooling solution for a motherboard that supports so many peripherals and impressive performance capabilities. Smart Fan 5 allows users to customize fan speeds and specify temperature parameters to their liking. Users also have the ability to allocate and configure fan headers in tangent with the thermal sensors to regulate temperatures on critical areas. The Active Cooling fan initiates to lower VRM temperatures once they surpass certain thresholds, mitigating the effects of excess heat on the VRM and CPU in overclocked systems.



RGB Fusion technology gives users the ability to illuminate the board with surround lighting to their own style. Components inside the chassis can also be lit up with support for external RGB LEDs, including Digital LED, RGBW and RGBUV. With Digital LED support, LED lights are individually addressable allowing for more patterns and effects than ever before. RGBW offers true white light and more vivid colors while RGBUV LED is the way to go for dark light effects. 5V and 12V LEDs in the form of strips, arrays or matrices can be added for additional flair.

The X299 AORUS Gaming 7 Pro motherboard provides gamers with the best gaming experience. It provides 3-Way SLI and CrossFire multi-graphics support which gives users the ability to increase their 3D performance through the use of multiple graphics cards and also allows for flexibility through expansion. For gaming connectivity, Killer + Intel GbE offers stable low latency network connections for users to take advantage of in-game. Featuring ESS Sabre DAC enhanced audio to offer audiophile level sound quality, the motherboard gives the user a competitive edge while gaming.



Priser samt tilgængelighed er stadig ukendt.



