AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-03-23 20:37:45

Glæd Jer til det nye MSI X370 KRAIT GAMING

Er projekt gaming PC næste mål, så burde du måske vende blikket i retning af MSI og deres nye X370 KRAIT GAMING, som bliver pumpet med fede features.

Går du og overvejer at bygge en ny gamer PC, så er der måske god grund til at vente på seneste skud på MSI stammen.

Producenten er nemlig på trapperne til at søsætte deres nye MSI X370 Krait gaming bundkort, so er baseret på det nye high-end AMD X3 70 chipset. Omtalte AMD X3 70 chipset, er udviklet til at performe optimalt med de nye AMD Ryzen processorer, og er derfor udviklet med kvalitets kondensatorer, VR Boost, et specielt fremstillet SNR audio CODEC med Nahmic 2 og EM shielding og meget andet guf.



Folkene hos Tech Power Up, har gravet en tand dybere omkring hvad vi rent faktisk har i vente med dette nye gaming-bundkort.



Like the X370 SLI Plus, the X370 Krait Gaming draws power from a combination of 24-pin ATX and 8-pin EPS power connectors, conditioning it for the processor with an 8+2 phase VRM. The AM4 socket is wired to four DDR4 DIMM slots, and two PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slots (x8/x8 with both populated), besides two each of the board’s USB 3.0 and SATA 6 Gb/s ports.



In all, storage connectivity includes six SATA 6 Gb/s ports, one 32 Gb/s M.2 slot with NVMe booting support, while the USB connectivity includes two USB 3.1 ports (one each type-A and type-C), and six USB 3.0 ports (four on the rear panel, two by headers). 8-channel HD audio and gigabit Ethernet make for the rest of it. We expect this board to be priced at a $20-30 premium over the X370 SLI Plus.

Hvis du ønsker at se den komplette specifikationsliste på MSI X370 Krait, så kan du besøge deres officielle MSI website HER



Der er stadig ingen priser på det nye MSI X370 Krait gaming bundkort,



