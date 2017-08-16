AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-08-16 08:04:42

MSI X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC er verdens hurtigste micro-ATX X299 bundkort.

MSI har løftet sløret for deres X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC, som skulle være verdens hurtigste micro-ATX X299 bundkort.

MSI har annonceret et nyt gamer bundkort i form af deres nye MSI X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC bundkort. MSI udråber selv dette bundkort, som verdens hurtigste micro-ATX X299 bundkort.

MSI X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC er designet med Intels LGA Socket 2066 med op til 44 PCIe baner og understøtter Quad Channel DDR4 RAM, og er konstrueret specielt til Intels Skylake-X processorer.



Vi har ikke kunnet spore en pris på Google, eller få den oplyst fra officiel kilde.



MSI vedhæfter følgende:



– With unlimited customization options and packed with exclusive gaming features, X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC is equipped with an exchangeable IO cover, with a golden and silver one included in the box, and X-MOUNTING accessories to support 3D printing and modding to further build a dream PC. The new X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC wouldn’t be complete without Mystic Light RGB LED. Serving PC enthusiasts and modders around the world, MYSTIC LIGHT RGB is present on the cover, around the motherboard edges and in the Audio Line. With 16.8 million colors and 17 LED effects to be completely customized, there’s limitless personalization to be enjoyed. The X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC is also capable of controlling additional RGB strips and other RGB peripherals by MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION and SYNC. Just change the color via one click within seconds in the MSI MYSTIC LIGHT APP.

– Enjoy a blazing fast system boot up and insanely quick loading of applications and games, TWIN TURBO M.2 delivers PCI-E Gen3 x4 performance with transfer speeds up to 64 Gb/s for the latest SSDs. X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC features patented M.2 Shield v2 as the best thermal solution to keep the M.2 devices safe and cool to prevent harm and thermal throttling. Powered by ASMedia 3142 USB 3.1 controller, MSI X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC features LIGHTNING USB 3.1 GEN2 which offers performance enhancement and achieves higher energy efficiency, consuming at least 50% less energy than former USB solutions ASMedia ASM2142 USB 3.1 Gen2 controller. USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C ready on front USB panel, makes the way easier and more convenient.

– The X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC is world’s fastest mATX X299 model, offering all the high end features one expects from the X299 platform. For gamers, 2x GAMING LAN powered by Intel and Intel WiFi/Bluetooth ensures the best online gaming experience, while Audio Boost 4 further enhances sound. A dedicated VR BOOST chip improves VR signal strength and reduces motion sickness. For modders, Mystic Light RGB and a swappable IO Cover is available, as well as 3D X-Mounting screws to easily connect own 3D printed designs. And last but not least, even the most extreme overclockers can enjoy the X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC with its DigitALL power design with 10 phase DrMOS PWM. Moreover, the X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC features all the latest MSI exclusive items such as UEFI CLICK BIOS 5, DDR4 BOOST, STEEL ARMOR and much, much more. So if you’re looking to perform in style, be sure to check out the new X299M GAMING PRO CARBON AC motherboard.



