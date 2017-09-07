AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-09-07 10:14:46

MSI X370 GAMING M7 ACK bundkortet lanceret

MSI søsætter et nyt bundkort i form af X370 GAMING M7 ACK, som denne gang understøtter AMD Ryzen processorer and 7th Gen A-series / Athlon processorer til socket AM4.

MSI har annonceret et nyt bundkort henvendt til AMD Ryzen og 7th Gen A-series / Athlon processorer til socket AM4.

MSI X370 GAMING M7 ACK bundkortet understøtter DDR4-3200+(OC) RAM, og er udstyret med M.2 SHIELD FROZR, som gør varmen holdes nede, som flere har rapporteret om varme problemer på.



Af features på MSI X370 GAMING M7 ACK finder vi:



To satisfy even the most demanding gamers who are looking for the best performance and style, the new AM4 Enthusiast GAMING flagship, X370 GAMING M7 ACK, is in stores now and ready to cater to any type of gamer, PC enthusiast, or case modder. The X370 GAMING M7 ACK is also world’s first AM4 motherboard to feature Killer DoubleShot PRO, combining Killer Ethernet with Killer WIFI AC.

– DDR4 Boost with Steel Armor: Give your DDR4 memory a performance boost

– VR Ready and VR Boost: Best virtual reality game experience without latency, reduces motion sickness

– Mystic Light and Mystic Light Sync: 16.8 million colors /17 effects controlled in one click with GAMING APP or mobile devices

– Turbo M.2 with M.2 Shield FROZR, Turbo U.2 with Steel Armor, Lightning USB 3.1 Gen2

– Audio Boost 4 with Nahimic 2: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience

– Killer DoubleShot PRO: Delivers industry-leading speed using Killer’s Lag and Latency Reduction Technology via both Killer Ethernet and WIFI

– BIOS Flashback+: Easy BIOS recovery without the need of a CPU, memory and VGA card

– Military Class 5, Guard-Pro: Latest evolution in high quality components for best protection and efficiency

– MULTI-GPU: With Steel Armor PCI-E slots. Supports NVIDIA SLI & AMD Crossfire

– In-Game Weapons: Game Boost, GAMING Hotkey, X-Boost, Xsplit Gamecaster

– EZ Debug LED: Easiest way to troubleshoot

– Click BIOS 5: Award-winning BIOS with high resolution scalable font, favorites and search function

– GAMING CERTIFIED: 24-hour on and offline game and motherboard testing by eSports players

– WHQL certified for Windows 10



