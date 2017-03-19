AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-03-19 12:50:40

MSI Z270 MPOWER Gaming Titanium lanceret

MSI søsætter endnu et high-end Z270 bundkort i form af deres nye MSI Z270 MPOWER Gaming Titanium.

MSI løftede i fredags sløret for deres nye Z270 flagskib i form af MSI Z270 MPOWER Gaming Titanium, hvor der bestemt ikke er sparet med fede features og kvalitets komponenter.

MSI Z270 MPOWER Gaming Titanium er udviklet med henblik på folk der elsker zoverclocking og gaming, og så har MSI lag ten bid af fokus på virtual reality applikationer med dette nye Z270 bundkort.



Blandt andet vil man på MSI Z270 MPOWER Gaming Titanium finde 3x Turbo M.2 med M.2 shield og stål armor, og MSI Z270 MPOWER Gaming Titanium understøtter ligeledes NVMe SSDs og nyeste Intel Optane Memory technology. Ligeledes har MSI integreret deres M.2 Genie, for at understøtte RAID 0, og Audio Boost 4 PRO teknologi.



Med på vejen skriver MSI om deres nye MSI Z270 MPOWER Gaming Titanium:



Amplify Your Game with Audio Boost 4 Pro – With Audio Boost, powered by Nahimic 2, MSI motherboards deliver the highest sound quality through the use of premium quality audio components and an isolated audio PCB. Use Audio Boost 4 PRO to locate your in-game enemies with pinpoint precision to give you that competitive edge, whether you are using your front or rear audio output. Audio Boost 4 PRO comes with 2x dedicated HD audio processors with dedicated amplifiers so you can use headphones and speakers at the same time.



Enjoy the Convenience of Front USB 3.1 gen 2.0 Type-C – The 20-pins front USB Gen2 Type-C is compatible with next generation PC chassis, perfect for the latest smartphones and great for next generation SSDs and other mobile storage devices. These devices require only the USB Type-C cable for both power and data transfer.



Triple Turbo M.2 with M.2 Shield and U.2 – Enjoy a blazing fast system boot up and insanely quick loading of applications and games with MSI motherboards. Triple Turbo M.2 delivers PCI-E Gen3 x4 performance with transfer speeds up to 96 Gb/s for the latest SSDs. It also supports the all-new Intel Optane technology. M.2 Shield (patent pending) is a thermal solution, which keeps the M.2 or Optane device safe and cool to prevent damage and thermal throttling. M.2 GENIE makes setting up RAID easy by taking less steps, using any M.2 or PCI-E SSD (even when used in a mixed configuration). The Z270 MPOWER GAMING TITANIUM supports the latest storage interface, U.2 as well.



VR-Ready and VR Boost – VR Boost is a smart chip that ensures a clean and strong signal to a VR optimized USB port located on the back, to reduce motion sickness caused by a bad signal. The One-Click to VR option in the MSI Gaming App gets your PC primed for VR use in just a single click by setting your components to max. performance and preventing other applications from impacting your VR experience negatively.



DDR4 Boost and Game Boost – By fully isolating the memory circuit design, DDR4 Boost ensures maximum performance and stability. The technical enhancements of DDR4 Boost allow for the best stability at higher memory speeds compared to other brands. On MPOWER, DDR4 Boost is accompanied by DDR4 Steel Armor to ensure the best memory performance beyond DDR4-4000. The Z270 MPOWER GAMING TITANIUM also supports Game Boost with eight gears to deliver up to 5.2GHz in just one-second-overlocking! This is the short cut for gamers to boost their gaming rigs to the professional overclocking levels.



