AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-07-31 21:13:36

MSI annoncerer MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon, X370 Gaming M7 ACK og B350 Tomahawk Plus

MSI er på banen med nye bundkort. Denne gang handler det om 3 nye bundkort: MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon, X370 Gaming M7 ACK og B350 Tomahawk Plus

MSI har I dag officielt lanceret nye familiemedlemmer til deres bundkort serier. Der er tale om 3 nye bundkort i form af MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon, X370 Gaming M7 ACK samt B350 Tomahawk Plus.



Vi har ikke kunne skaffe informationer om priserne på de nye bundkort, hvornår de rammer butikkerne.



MSI skriver følgende:



– With unlimited customization options and packed with exclusive gaming features, the renowned GAMING PRO CARBON is ready to astonish once again, this time as the new AMD X399 HEDT #1 choice. As world’s first motherboard with fully exchangeable heatsink covers and X-Mounting accessories to support 3D printing and modding, combined with the latest generation MYSTIC LIGHT RGB LEDs, the X399 GAMING PRO CARBON AC is any modders’ dream!



– Experience the best in graphics power. The X399 GAMING PRO CARBON AC is equipped with 4x PCI-E slots with Steel Armor for the best thermal protection and performance. This allows GAMING PRO CARBON AC to support up to 4-way NVIDIA SLI technology and 4-way AMD CrossFire technology for multiple graphic cards use.



– Enjoy a blazing fast system boot up and insanely quick loading of applications and games, Triple Turbo M.2 delivers PCI-E Gen3 x4 performance with transfer speeds up to 96 Gb/s for the latest SSDs. All Turbo M.2 feature patented M.2 Shield v2 as the best thermal solution to keep the M.2 devices safe and cool to prevent damage and thermal throttling.



– Continue having close relationship with ASMedia to develop the next generation USB controllers, MSI X399 GAMING PRO CARBON AC is powered by the latest ASMedia ASM3142 USB 3.1 controller, the world’s fastest USB solution. Lightning USB with ASMedia 3142 offers performance enhancement and achieves higher energy efficiency, consuming at least 50% less energy than former USB solutions ASMedia ASM2142 USB 3.1 Gen2 controller.



– The X399 GAMING PRO CARBON AC motherboard comes with customizable RGB LED on the heatsinks and PCB. For those who want a complete black motherboard, simply switch the LEDs off. Controlling additional RGB strips and other RGB peripherals by Mystic Light Extension, X399 GAMING PRO CARBON AC motherboard supports the brand-new Rainbow Strips to further personalize any gaming rig and enhance the experience for gamers and modders around the globe. By supporting the rainbow stripes with 15 high quality LEDs, which can be controlled independently, combined with a new 4pin pin-header, you can show different colors on the LED strip at the same time.



– By fully isolating the memory circuit design, DDR4 Boost, accompanied by DDR4 Steel Armor, ensures maximum performance and stability at higher memory speeds. More features include front USB 3.1 Gen2 type C for ultra-high speed (up to 10 Gb/s) and MSI exclusive GAMEBOOST with eight gears to deliver best overclocking experiences.



Læs mere HER og se flere billeder.



