AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-10 11:11:27

MSI sender et nyt X399 SLI Plus AMD Ryzen Threadripper bundkort på markedet

AMD Ryzen Threadripper familien vokser, og MSI melder nu et nyt X399 SLI Plus AMD Ryzen Threadripper bundkort klar til ankomst.

MSI har i indeværende uge lanceret deres ninende X399 Threadripper bundkort, MSI X399 SLI Plus, og som navnet så fint indikerer, er bundkortet udviklet til AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper processor.

Vi har ikke kunne finde priser eller tilgængelighed på MSI X399 SLI Plus AMD Ryzen Threadripper bundkortet, men vi holder følerne ude, og vender tilbage.



Specifikationer på X399 SLI Plus AMD Ryzen Threadripper bundkortet:



• Supports AMD RYZEN THREADRIPPER Series Processors

• Support 8 DIMMs, Quad Channel DDR4 3600+ (OC)

• DDR4 Boost: Advanced technology provided by MSI OC lab to ensure maximum compatibility for overclocking performance.

• AUDIO BOOST 4: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive audio experience

• Mystic Light and Mystic Light Sync: Personalize your PC with 16.8 million colors / 17 effects controlled in one click with the Mystic Light APP or a mobile device.

• Professional IO cover & heatsink: Stunning looks, protecting the I/O ports

• EZ Debug LED: Easiest way to troubleshoot

• Lightning Fast Game experience: 3 x Turbo M.2 , 1 x M.2 Shield, and Lightning USB 3.1 Gen2

• Lightning USB: Double bandwidth, supports USB 3.1 Gen2 Type A + Type C

• PCI-E Steel Armor: Protecting VGA cards against bending and EMI

• X-Boost: Great tool to boost your USB & Storage performance

• Double ESD Protection: Double layer grounding motherboard mounting holes

• Military Class 6, Guard-Pro: Latest evolution in high quality components for best protection and efficiency

• Click BIOS 5: Award-winning BIOS with high resolution scalable font, favorites and search function

• VR Ready: Best virtual reality game experience without latency, reduces motion sickness



MSI skriver:



Perfect for content creators who are looking for a great performer with plenty of connectivity options, MSI’s new X399 SLI PLUS is an optimized workstation motherboard, built for designers. Featuring heavy plated heatsinks, Military Class V components and numerous unique and patented performance enhancing features, this motherboard is the best choice for professionals looking for speed and stability.



