AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-23 14:07:28

Nye billeder af ASUS ROG STRIX 1070 Ti Turbo grafikkortet lækket

Nye billeder af ASUS ROG STRIX 1070 Ti Turbo grafikkortet lækket, og der er ingen tvivl om NVIDIA har tænkt sig at tage kampen op mod AMD.

Billeder af et nyt ASUS grafikort, ROG STRIX GTX 1070 Ti, er dukket op hos TPU og Videocardz, som altså beviser tydeligt noget er på vej, som skal modstå trykket fra AMD og deres Vega 56 og Vega 64, som om noget har sendt pres på NVIDIA.



Det lader til ASUS har flere varianter af ROG STRIX GTX 1070 Ti på vej, GAMING og ADVANCED GAMING (ROG-STRIX-GTX1070TI-A8G-GAMING) og TURBO-GTX1070TI-8G.



TURBO-GTX1070TI-8G tyder på baseres på et reference grafikkort fra NVIDIA, mens vi med 1070 Ti STRIX reference: ROG-STRIX-GTX1070TI-A8G-GAMING, bliver præsenteret for et custom GTX1070TI grafikkort, GTX 1070 (GP-104), som uden tvivl vil skille sig ud fra reference grafikkortet fra ASUS.



Citat fra TPU:



“The first graphics card is the 1070 Ti Turbo (TURBO-GTX1070TI-8G), which like most ASUS Turbo models, should be among the cheapest 1070 Ti options - it forfeits any additional engineering besides NVIDIA's reference design, and adds ASUS' Turbo blower-type cooler. The 1070 Ti STRIX (ROG-STRIX-GTX1070TI-A8G-GAMING), on the other hand, is a custom-engineered version of the GTX 1070 (GP-104) silicon, and should come with the same higher margins as other ASUS custom products. A mainstay of ASUS STRIX designs is the presence of Aura Sync RGB lighting control, and a triple-fan configuration, which should bring operating temperatures down considerably. We should start seriously considering the chance that we'll see an as of yet unannounced NVIDIA graphics card actually launch with custom partner designs before custom versions of AMD's Vega graphics cards ever hit the retail channel. Though to be fair, it's much easier for AIB partners to simply recycle NVIDIA custom designs for this particular graphics card than design an entirely new one for AMD's Vega”



Der er stadig ingen officielle informationer fra ASUS, så vi væbner os med tålmodighed.



