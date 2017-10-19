AUTHOR :

2017 LG OLED TV udstyres med Dolby TrueHD Lossless Sound

2017 LG OLED TV udstyres med Dolby TrueHD via en firmware opdateringen inden for en kort tidshorisont

LG har netop annonceret de via en softwareopdatering, vil integrere deres nye Dolby TrueHD lossless sound teknologi ind i deres 2017 LG OLED fjernsyn. De nyeste 4K UHD Blu-ray film understøtter netop Dolby TrueHD, og derfor har LG åbenbart valgt at hoppe med på toget med en firmware update inden for kort tid.



LG skriver:



“The lossless, uncompressed, technology will be delivered to 2017 LG OLED TV owners this month via an over-the-air firmware upgrade, giving owners amazing Dolby TrueHD sound that has already been adopted by 4K UHD Blu-ray content providers in the latest movie titles. All LG’s 2017 OLED TVs come with Dolby AC-4 decoding, which means that compatible LG TVs will be able to handle object-based next generation audio for immersive three-dimensional audio. And LG’s 2017 premium TVs are already Dolby Vision™ compatible, enabling owners to enjoy more than 100 studio titles of on-demand streaming services with Dolby Vision support.



LG’s OLED TVs have become the de facto leader in the premium TV market and is the optimal platform for those seeking to experience content the way its original creators envisioned,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “With Dolby’s audio and visual technologies, LG continues to deliver an enhanced experience that pushes the boundaries of home TV viewing”.



