PUBLISHED : 2017-12-13 09:35:46

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 17.12.1 WHQL klar til download

AMD har lanceret deres tredje større Radeon Software opdatering, AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition, som har et simpelt mål, at have baren for performance og effektivitet til grafikkort og software.

Pressen har tidligere været enige om, at AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 17.12.1 WHQL ville have fokus på performance som et af hovedpunkterne, men efter gennemgang og deltagelse på pressekonferencen via telefon, så tyder det på AMD har haft fokus andre steder end bare performance.



AMD’s årlige driver opdatering startet tilbage i 2014 med velkendte AMD Catalyst Omega driverne, som i 2015 blev erstattet af Radeon Software Crimson Edition og Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition i 2016.



Her har AMD formået at levere bedre performance, bedre GUI og stabilitet i deres software, og på samme tid kunne følge med nye spil-title op opdateringer løbende.



Ifølge AMD, har de releaset over 70 drivers siden deres første Catalyst Omega, og understøttelse af over 75 AAA computerspil samt integreret over 50 nye og optimeret features.



Samlet set har det resulteret i over 250 millioner downloads globalt.



Så med lanceringen af AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition forventer både brugerne og AMD, at baren løftes en tand mere.



Under presse seancen delte AMD deres præsentation op i segmenter, hvor især deres nye Core Technologies fik deres egen sendetid, og som blandt andet indeholder Radeon WattMan, Radeon Chill, Enhanced Sync samt Radeon ReLive. Disse teknologier er denne gang blevet tweaket til at performce bedre end tidligere release. Hertil kommer nye features som Radeon Overlay, OSD (On-Screen Display) kontrolcenter til Radeon settings, AMD Link, some r en Android/iOS application, som giver adgang til Radeon ReLive, performance monitor, resource center m.v.



Vi har valgt at samle pressemeddelsen til Jer, og linke til diverse downloads af AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 17.12.1 WHQL. En komplet gennemgang af AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition, vil praktisktalt kræve en mindre doktorafhandling.



Download AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 17.12.1 WHQL via AMD.com



Official driver page - besøg AMD.com



Softwaren vi linker til, er tilbudt “AS IS” og alle former for garantier eller skade forbundet med omtalte, kan ikke rettes imod Tweak.dk

AMD pressemeddelse:

Highlights

Introducing Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition, artfully designed and meticulously crafted to unleash the powerful performance and innovation built into Radeon™ Graphics through an incredibly intuitive and utterly beautiful user interface for both PCs and mobile devices.

Radeon Settings

- Added new Connect tab which houses new social engagement features.

- Added new Gallery tab for Radeon ReLive recording file management, video trimming, and social platform sharing functionality.

- Added new Accounts tab to connect ReLive content and upload sharing to social platforms

- Added new Resource Center tab highlighting informative guides and instructions for Radeon Software features.

- Added new Performance Monitoring tab.

- Added three UI themes for Radeon Settings customization.

- Added new AMD Link tab to connect Radeon Settings to the AMD Link mobile application. For more information on AMD Link visithere.



Radeon Overlay

- Added new Overlay feature (default ALT+R) allowing management of certain Radeon Settings features while in-game or on desktop such as Radeon ReLive, Radeon FreeSync, Radeon Chill, Frame Rate Target Control, Display Color, and Performance Monitoring.

- Added performance monitoring overlay to display system performance metrics in DirectX® 9, 11, 12, and Vulkan™ applications.

- Added performance logging feature to save performance metrics to a file.



Radeon ReLive

- Further optimized for lower FPS overhead while using Radeon ReLive for recording. (RS-198)

- Added support for Vulkan™ API.

- Added support for Eyefinity.

- Added support for borderless window region capture.

- Added support for mouse button hotkeys.

- Added chat and viewer count overlay for Radeon ReLive live streaming to supported platforms.

- Added Chroma Key support to allow background transparency when using a webcam.

- Now supports expanded social platforms.

- Now supports separate microphone and audio track recording.



Radeon Chill

Radeon Chill now has expanded support for most game titles.



Enhanced Sync

- Added support for all GCN-based Radeon graphics products.

- Added support for Vulkan™ API.

- Added support Multi-GPU configurations.

- Added support for Eyefinity configurations.



Radeon WattMan

- Added new profile functionality to save and load user defined Radeon WattMan profile configurations to local hard disk.



Frame Rate Target Control

- Added support for Vulkan™ API.

- Radeon FreeSync

- Added support for HDR10 titles with Radeon FreeSync2 displays.

- Added per-application Radeon FreeSync support.

Fixed Issues

- OverWatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.

- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege may experience an application hang when breaching walls with grenades or explosives.

- Netflix playback in a browser or via UWP application may experience stutter.

- After recording with Radeon ReLive GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states.

- Assassin’s Creed®: Origins may experience bright or saturated lighting in cave missions.

- Mass Effect Andromeda™ may have issues enabling HDR10 on an HDR capable display.

- Forza™ Horizon 3 may experience corruption on rocks or foliage during gameplay.

- Halo™ Wars 2 may experience a crash on game launch.

- Enabling HBCC on Radeon RX Vega in multi GPU system configurations may cause the secondary graphics card to be hidden in Radeon Settings until reboot.

- Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the UI to restart or hang with HBCC enabled.

Known Issues

U- pgrading Radeon Software with Radeon RX Vega series graphics products in multi GPU on X99 chipsets may cause system instability after reboot.

- Radeon Settings may experience a hang when enabling AMD CrossFire with three or more graphics products.

- Performance Metrics Overlay may hang if enabled when cycling display power off and on.

- Trimming videos may fail to create a thumbnail if the video contains non-English characters.

- 3×1 display configurations may experience instability during Eyefinity creation or during gaming.

- The “Reset” function in Radeon Settings for Display, ReLive, and Video may not work as intended when using Radeon Settings in certain regional languages.

- Radeon WattMan may intermittently fail to load profiles for Radeon RX Vega on the global Radeon Wattman page.

- Rise of the Tomb Raider™ may experience an intermittent application hang during gameplay.

- A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU’s for compute workloads.

- The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.

Product Compatibility

Radeon Product Compatibility

Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 17.12.1 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.

Note: AMD Radeon™ R9 Fury, Radeon™ Pro Duo, Radeon™ RX 400 Series, Radeon™ RX 500 Series and Radeon™ RX Vega Series graphics are only supported by Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition on Windows 7/10 64-bit.

Mobility Radeon™ Family Compatibility

Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 17.12.1 is a notebook reference graphics driver with limited support for system vendor specific features.

Footnotes

(RS-198) Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of November 8th, 2017 on the 8GB Radeon RX Vega 56, on a test system comprising of Intel i7 7700X CPU (4.2 GHz), 16GB DDR4-3000 Mhz system memory, and Windows 10 x64. PC manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. With the highest preset on Battlefield 1 and Rocket League at 1920×1080, the Radeon RX Vega 56 scored 117.4 and 161.2 FPS, respectively, with Radeon Software 17.11.1. While recording, the Radeon RX Vega 56 scored 113.7 and 158.2 FPS, respectively, creating a 3.2% and 1.9% FPS overhead. Using Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition, the Radeon RX Vega 56 scored 116.65 and 160.2 FPS, respectively. While recording, the Radeon RX Vega 56 scored 114.16 and 159.1 FPS, respectively, creating a 2.1% and 0.7% FPS overhead. Performance may vary based on use of latest drivers. RS-198



