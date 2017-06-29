AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-29 12:32:36

ASUS Tinker Board kravler på hylderne i UK

ASUS Tinker Board kravler på hylderne i UK, hvor man nu blandt andet kan handle ASUS Tinker via Amazon og andre retailers

Hardware producenten, ASUS, gør klar til en omgang ASUS Tinker board med et release i UK, som er næste stop efter lanceringen i USA.



Den nye single-board computer (SBC), er udviklet for at oppe konkurrencen til populære Raspberry Pi, og verdenen af Internet of Things. ASUS Tinker board er kompatibel med en række tilgængelige SBC kabinetter og tilbehør, hvis dette skulle fange interessen.

På nuværende tidspunkt, er ASUS Tinker Board tilgængelig hos retailers som Amazon til en pris på £52, og følgende specifikationer inkluderer:



‧ CPU: 1.8GHz Rockchip® RK3288 SoC quad-core processor

‧ GPU: Mali-T764 GPU

‧ Video: HD/UHD video playback support – including H.264/H.265 decoding

‧ Audio: 192kHz/24-bit audio support

‧ Memory: 2GB of dual-channel LPDDR3

‧ Storage: Micro SD(TF) slot features SD 3.0 support

‧ Connectivity: Bluetooth° 4.0 + EDR and on-board 802.11b/g/n WiFi

‧ Networking: 1Gb Ethernet

‧ Ports: (4) USB2.0 ports, (1) HDMI 1.4 out port, (1) 3.5mm audio jack

‧ I/O Ports: (1) 40-pin GPIO interface header, (1) 15-pin MIPI DSI, (1) 15-pin MIPI CSI, (1) 2-pin contact point for PWM and S/PDIF signals

‧ Power: Suggested 5V/2A AC adaptor via the micro-USB port (power adaptor not included)

‧ OS: ASUS TinkerOS (Debian-based Linux) & Android Support

‧ Dimensions/Weight: 85.60mm x 56mm x 21mm, 45g without included heatsink

Besøg vores samarbejdspartner MSI via banneret



ASUS skriver følgende:



The Asus Tinker Board is a fast and powerful computer with all the great features of the Raspberry Pi but with more grunt under the hood. The Asus 90MB0QY1-M0EAY0 Tinker Board is a 8.5cm by 5.3cm single board computer that features a quad-core Arm Cortex A17 CPU running at 1.8GHz, ARM Mali-T764 GPU, and 2GB of DDR3 memory. There is hardware support for H.265 4K decoding instead of just 1080p, almost double the benchmark score in Geek bench than the Raspberry Pi 3 model B, which should equate to better 3D performance.



This board has the exact same footprint and components layout as the Raspberry Pi 3 with an operating system based upon the same Debian distribution as the Pi OS which supports Kodi for around-the-home media streaming. This board could be a drop-in replacement for the Raspberry Pi in many circumstances. The Tinker Board has a fast on-board processor to increase its operational speed. It also features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities to enhance the functionality to allow connection to a variety of wireless networks, this includes a gigabit Ethernet, support for SDIO 3.0, and swappable antennas for the built-in 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi module.

Kilde: ASUS



