AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-08-25 09:11:33

Alienware Intel Core i9 Area 51 X299 præsenteret af Dell

Fristes du af Dells Alienware computere, som ofte er ensbetydende med brutal performance, så vil det glæde dig de ny er klar med en forbedret version.

Dell siger velkommen til et nyt familiemedlem i deres Alienware Area 51 familie, som denne gang inkluderer de nye Intel Core i9 processorer som tilvalgsmulighed. Intel Core i9 udvalget består af forskellige modeller af Intel Core X-serien som f.eks. Core i7-7800X, i7-7820X, eller high-end processoren i9-7900X. Hertil kommer muligheden for at konfigurerer i forskellige variationer inden for RAM og lager.

På lagerfronten, giver Dell mulighed for 2TB 7,200RPM HDD, 256GB, 512GB, eller 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. Ønsker du et alternativ, kan du vælge 2TB HDD og 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, eller 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

Intel Optane tilbydes også som 16GB og 32GB, med 1TB og 2TB HDD option.



Alienware CPU liquid cooling is intended to maintain your CPU temperatures as low as possible at all times. The liquid running through the system absorbs the heat from the CPU as it is pumped across the cold plate. Heated liquid is then pumped through the radiator, which acts as a heat exchanger. heat from the liquid id exhausted outside of the chassis and then cooled liquid is returned to the cold plate. our liquid cooling hardware brings a life expectantcy of 50,000 hours ensuring years of maintenance-free continued performance.

The coolant is a mixture of demineralized water and propylene glycol with benefits ranging from anti-freeze, anti-corrosion, and anti-bacterial. Unlike atutomotive anti-freeze, the coolant is safe and environmentally friendly.

Du kan læse meget mere HER

