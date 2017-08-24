AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-08-24 11:00:54

Audi monterer solceller i taget på deres eldrevne biler

Eldrevne biler forskes der meget i, og nu tyder alt på Audi monterer solceller i taget på deres el biler for at forlænge distancen m.v.

I et samarbejde med solcelle specialisten Hanergy, ender udi et samarbejde, det gør Audi monterer soltag i alle deres eldrevne biler fra billig til dyre modeller.



Ikke alene åbner dette nye tiltag op for længere rækkevidder pr. opladning. Audi løfter sågar tankerne for varme i sæderne med indbygget aircondition og meget andet.



Audi skriver følgende:



Thin-film solar cells in panoramic glass roofs of Audi models: Audi and Alta Devices, a subsidiary of the Chinese solar-cell specialist, Hanergy, are working together on this development project. With this cooperation, the partners aim to generate solar energy to increase the range of electric vehicles. The first prototype is to be built by the end of 2017.



As the first step, Audi and Hanergy want to integrate Alta Devices’ thin-film solar cells into a panoramic glass roof. In the future, almost the entire roof surface is to be covered with solar cells. The electricity they generate will flow into the car’s electrical system and can supply for example the air-conditioning system or the seat heaters – a gain in efficiency that has a direct positive impact on the range of an electric vehicle.



Vil du læse om om Audi’s nye tiltag, så kan du læse mere HER



