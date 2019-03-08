AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-03-08 11:16:50

Bison Superbikes på vej med en elektrisk scooter

Lanceret via Kickstarter, håber udviklerne bag, at kunne samle $58,000 over de næste 30 dage i håb om at samle nok penge til at kunne starte produktionen af den elektriske scooter.

Bison Superbikes har designet og bygget en ny elektrisk scooter inspireret af et fremtidigt design.



Nedenstående video giver et lækkert indblik i konceptet bag.

Estimeret pris bliver $2500 og forventet levering globalt omkring juli 2019.

Bison Superbikes fortæller:

“The only electric bike that can be an electric scooter, a full on serious electric motorcycle, or somewhere in between, all with iOS integration and real time GPS tracking. This IS the ultimate future bike. Most “ebikes“ these days say something like “the Tesla of electric bikes”, but we were wondering, what is the level above that? We think we found it…”

“We love the torque provided with electric motors, and generally more is better. Such is the Bison Bike Mark 1, a 2×2 dual wheel drive 1KW(x2) 48v e-bike. We are also fans of vintage motor bikes, clean designs, and solid engineering. 20” x 4” direct drive wheels (chain driven results in lose of power due to friction – direct drive is power and torque direct to the ground, plus, no chain to get your pants caught in or break), 160 mm disc brakes, large banana seat, steel frame, 1 or 2 48V 12Ah batteries (depending on model), GPS tracking, iOS app for nav, manual, service, how to, video recording, locating, you just can’t beat this thing. Everything we learned from the Mark 1, we put into the Mark 2, with less power but more refinement (less weight (~65 lbs total), same speed). We intend to build 5-10 of each model with the option for more Mark 2’s beyond our timeline, (we have already successfully built both prototypes), as works of art, as much as a method of mobility. “

For flere informationer og detaljer, kan I besøge Kickstarter crowdfunding kampagnen HER



