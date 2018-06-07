AUTHOR :

Computex 2018: Enermax opdaterer deres produkt serier på Computex

En af vores mange partnere, Enermax, er naturligvis også tilstede på Computex. Her fremviser de nye strømforsyninger, kabinetter, fans og meget andet nørd-lir.

Starter vi med at tjekke deres kommende strømforsyninger, kommer Enermax med en ny 80 Plus Titanium Certified PSU, MaxTytan, som derfor er kategoriseret som deres high-end PSU serie.

”Our patented Dust Free Rotation technology inside this PSU is set perform self cleaning which can prolong the lifespan of the product and enhance stability. It is a fully modular PSU and like modern GPUs the fan won’t turn on unless the load reaches 60% or above and will be dead silent. MaxTytan comes with premium SLEEMAX modular cables to help facilitate installation and cable management”

I et mere budgetorienteret segment finder vi Revolution D.F. serien, som kommer med 60Plus gold klassificering. Her inddrager Enermax ligeledes deres føromtalte Dust Free Rotation teknologi.

I en helt anden boldgade præsenterede Enermax også Saberay kabinettet. Saberay ikke spritny på markedet, men det er kabinettet dog i den hvide udgave som på billedet.

Ostrog ADV RGB kabinettet blev også fremvist, som basalt set bare er RGB versionen af deres Ostrog ADV, og et af de bedst sælgende gaming kabinetter fra Enermax gennem tiden.

”OSTROG ADV RGB supports the addressable RGB lighting synchronization with addressable-RGB-ready motherboards”

”Together with brilliant lighting strips and 3 Rainbow RGB fans, OSTROG ADV RGB can demonstrate vivid rainbow lighting effects. Furthermore, OSTROG ADV RGB has dual-side tempered glass windows for users to show off their precious rigs. Last but not leat, OSTROG ADV RGB supports USB3.1 Gen2 Type C, providing users the faster data transfer possible over USB”

EQUILENCE kabinettet er et high-end computerkabinet fra Enermax med 4mm panoramisk hærdet glas, så du kan vise dit elskede hardware frem.

”With silence measures on each side, such as high-density insulation foam on the front, right, and top, and rubber seal on the glass side panel for great air seal and reduce vibration”

”LED Lighting surrounding the I/O and ENERMAX logo serves as power-on indicator. The mid-tower silent case can support 360 / 280 / 240 / 120mm radiators, giving users greater flexibility in liquid cooling configuration”

Sidst med ikke mindste, fremviste Enermax deres nye LIQTECH II kølere, som er producentens flagskibe indenfor AIO.

”LIQTECH II is the new flagship all-in-one liquid cooler from ENERMAX. The high-performance cooler series incorporates the powerful ENERMAX EF1 pump, delivering incredible high flow rate up to 450 L/h, which is 7 times powerful than other AIO coolers. Furthermore, LIQTECH II adopts the Shunt-Channel-Technology (SCT) to boost thermal conductivity and eliminate heat surge”

”With the robust pump and patented cold-plate design, LIQTECH II can deliver amazing cooling capacity up to 500W. The water block features eyes-catching RGB lighting; especially, the lighting can be controlled by RGB-sync-ready motherboard. LIQTECH II will be available in black and white, and the line-up supports both Intel and AMD CPUs. It will be available later this month at a price of 240mm($119.99)/280mm($129.99)/360mm($139.99)"

"LIQTECH TR4, the closed-loop liquid cooler, is tailor-made for the top-end enthusiast AMD Threadripper CPUs. LIQTECH TR4 is the 1st and only AIO water cooler with a base plate that 100% covers the integrated heat spreader (IHS) of the AMD’s massive processors”

”In addition to the unique base plate, LIQTECH TR4 features the patented Shunt-Channel-Technology (SCT) cold-plate design and the exclusive EF1 pump with super high flow rate (up to 450 L/h, which is 7 times stronger than its peers), to deliver unbeatable 500W+ TDP for heavily overclocked CPUs and demanding HEDT systems. They are available on Amazon now for $149.99 For the 360mm, $139.99 for the 280MM and $120 for the 240MM”

