AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-09-19 12:58:09

EVGA EPOWER V Phase Extreme Power VRM lanceret

EVGA EPOWER V Phase Extreme Power VRM lanceret, og et hav af features følger med i kølvandet.

EVGA fremviser nu deres tilføjelse til producentens VRM boards, som fra dagsdato er tilgængelig i form af EVGA EPOWER V – 12+2 Phase Extreme Power VRM Board.



Det nye EPOWER V kort, er designet med henblik på at være et standalone VRM kort, som kan understøtte områder som grafikkort og bundkort.



Features på EVGA EPOWER V inkluderer:



– Onboard VCORE and VMEM LED Display – The EPOWER V features a LED Display readout to show your VCORE and VMEM in real-time.

– VMEM – Voltage adjustment range 600mV to 2300mV. Rated capacity is 80A. Maximum peak capacity – 90A at 1.9V output voltage.

– VCORE – Voltage adjustment range is 600mV to 2000mV. Rated capacity is 600A. Maximum peak capacity – 620A at 1.85V output voltage.

– Control the EPOWER V via using the integrated EVBot MKII – Use the built-in EVBOT MKII buttons to conveniently adjust your voltages on the fly, or upgrade your firmware and connect your EVBot to control the graphics card remotely.

– USB 3.1 Type-C and Software Controls – The EPOWER V gives you even more flexibility to control your voltages. Use the USB 3.1 Type-C port to connect to a PC and use software to control the EPOWER V board.

– Droop, Force, and Offset Voltage Switches – To further customize your EPOWER V, use the available DIP switches to use remote sense to control for VDROOP, Force your overclock voltages, and/or Offset your voltages for the ultimate in stability choices.

– ProbeIT – ProbeIT connectors are among the easiest ways to hook up a device to a multimeter to painlessly read voltages on-demand to give you the most accurate readings whenever you need them.

– Fan Headers – The EPOWER V board brings the voltage, and gives you easy access to fan connectors so you can also keep it cool. Use one or two 12v fans to keep your system rock solid during even your longest benching sessions.



EVGA skriver følgende:



The board is designed to provide two fully-independent voltage outputs, and features a built-in EVBot MKII to allow voltage control on the fly. Take your benching experience to the Very limits of your hardware’s capability with the EVGA EPOWER V. Voltage adjustment range 600mV to 2300mV. Rated capacity is 80A. Maximum peak capacity – 90A at 1.9V output voltage.



