Edifier fremviser nye lydprodukter forud for CES 2019

Edifier har meldt ankomsten af nye lydprodukter, som bliver officielt fremvist under CES 2019. CES 2019 løber af staben fra 8-11 januar 2019, og Tweak.dk er selvfølge tilstede hele ugen.
Edifier har meldt ankomsten af nye lydprodukter, som bliver officielt fremvist under CES 2019. CES 2019 løber af staben fra 8-11 januar 2019, og Tweak.dk er selvfølge tilstede hele ugen.
Blandt de nye Edifier produkter kommer Edifier S90HD 4.1 sounder prissat til £750, Edifier W860NB noise cancelling headset prissat til £150, Edifier Bluetooth W330NB neckband earphones prissat til £100 og slutteligt deres nye Edifier TWS 2 Bluetooth earphones med en pris på £50.
TWS 2 Bluetooth earphones specifikationer:
– Bluetooth version : Bluetooth V5.0
– Bluetooth profiles : HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP
– Effective distance : 10m
– Playback time : Approx. 12 hours (earbuds + docking case)
– Charging time : Approx. 1.5 hours
– Input : DC5.0V 60mA (earbuds), DC5.0V 500mA (docking case)
– Frequency response : 20Hz-20KHz
– Sensitivity : 94dB
– Impedance : 32Ω
W330NB Bluetooth neckband earphones
– Driver unit : 13mm NdFeB drivers
– Bluetooth version: Bluetooth V4.2
– Supported Profiles : HFP, HSP, A2DP, AVRCP
– Playtime : About 8 hours
– Frequency response : 20 – 20,000 Hz
– Sound pressure level (SPL) : 100 dB
– Nominal impedance : 32 Ohm
– Battery capacity : 210 mAh
– Weight : 42 g
W860NB over-ear noise cancelling headphones
– Driver unit : 40 mm Neodymium drivers
– Bluetooth version : Bluetooth V4.1
– Supported Profiles : HFP, HSP, A2DP, :AVRCP
– Frequency response : 20 – 20,000 Hz
– Sound pressure level (SPL) : 97 dB
– Nominal impedance : 32 Ohm
– Weight : 0.285 kg
S90HD 4.1 soundbar
– Power output : R/L (Treble): 12W+12W ; R/L (Mid-range): 32W+32W SR/SL (Mid-range): 22W+22W ; SW: 70W
– Noise level : ≤25dB (A)
– Input sensitivity : AUX input: R/L: 400±50mV SW: 320±20mV / Line in input: R/L: 600±50mV SW: 450±20mV / OPT/COX input: R/L: 350±50mFFs SW: 220±20mFFs / Bluetooth input: R/L: 500±50mFFs SW: 420±20mFFs
– Frequency response : 40Hz-20KHz
– Input type : AUX/Line in/Bluetooth/Optical/Coaxial
– Bass unit : 8 inch (210mm)
– Midrange unit : 2 ¾ inch (70mm)
– Tweeter unit : ¾ inch (ø19mm)
Billede & Kilde
edifier, Kitguru