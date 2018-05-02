AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-05-02 14:23:29

Facebook lancerer et nyt værktøj, så du nemmere kan slette din Facebook historik

Facebook har annonceret ankomst af en ny funktionalitet, som gør det nemmere at slette din historik på deres sociale platform.

Facebook har annonceret ankomst af en ny funktionalitet, som gør det nemmere at slette din historik på deres sociale platform.



Tiltaget kommer uden tvivl som en følge af den massive data-skandale i forbindelsen med Cambridge Analytica. Det har fået Facebook frem i sædet, og åbner nu op for en nemmere adgang til at kunne håndtere egen historik på Facebook.



Today, we’re announcing plans to build Clear History. This feature will enable you to see the websites and apps that send us information when you use them, delete this information from your account, and turn off our ability to store it associated with your account going forward. Apps and websites that use features such as the Like button or Facebook Analytics send us information to make their content and ads better. We also use this information to make your experience on Facebook better.



If you clear your history or use the new setting, we’ll remove identifying information so a history of the websites and apps you’ve used won’t be associated with your account. We’ll still provide apps and websites with aggregated analytics – for example, we can build reports when we’re sent this information so we can tell developers if their apps are more popular with men or women in a certain age group. We can do this without storing the information in a way that’s associated with your account, and as always, we don’t tell advertisers who you are.



Du kan finde flere relevante informationer om den kommende ændring på Facebook via firmaets hjemmeside.



