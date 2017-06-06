AUTHOR : Lars

GIGABYTE klar med ny Gigabyte Brix VR Ready computer

Er pladsen trang, men ønsket stort om at kunne spille de nyeste spil på markedet eller lege med VR, så har GIGABYTE måske løsningen til dig.

Som opfølgning på sidste Brix Skylake UHD PC release sidste år, er GIGABYTE nu klar med ny BRIX maskine, som denne gang navngives BRIX Gaming VR.



Som navnet angivet, er den udviklet med henblik på virtual reality trenden, og den nye Gigabyte BRIX Gaming VR GB-BNi7HG6-1060, er bygget med en Intel Kay Lake processor og et NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 discrete grafikkort.



Kigger vi under denne smukke overflade finder vi 2 x M.2 2280 slots til SSD, 2 x SODIMM slots til DDR4-2133 RAM samt plads nok til montering af en 2.5” harddisk eller solid state drive.



Specifikationerne er som følgende:

• Features Latest Intel® 7th generation Core Processors

• Ultra compact PC design at only 2.6L (220 x 110 x 110mm)

• Discrete Graphic GeForce® GTX 1060

• 2 x M.2 SSD (2280) slots

• 2 x SO-DIMM DDR4 slots (2133 MHz)

• Intel® IEEE 802.11ac, Dual Band Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.2 NGFF M.2 card

• Supports a 2.5” HDD/SSD, 7.0/9.5 mm thick (6 Gbps SATA3)

• 2 x USB3.1 (1* USB Type-C™)

• 3 x USB 3.0

• 2 x Mini DP

• 2 x HDMI 2.0

• Intel Gigabit Lan

• Headphone and Microphone jack



GIGABYTE skriver følgende:



The award-winning BRIX Gaming VR redefines the performance expectations of a Mini-PC, although compact it still retains its upgradeability much like its full-size PC counterparts. BRIX Gaming VR has a custom design that has a minimal footprint while still offering performance. Equipped with Intel’s® latest 7th Generation Core processors and an NVIDIA® Geforce GTX 1060, BRIX Gaming VR is the obvious choice for users who want to explore the realm of VR or experience multimedia from the comfort of their living rooms. Although it is filled to the brim with performance, GIGABYTE has enhanced the thermal design to allow the CPU and GPU to stay cool even under heavy loads.

