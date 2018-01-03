AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-01-03 08:56:31

Kritisk sårbarhed tvinger kernels til at være mere sikre, hvilket kan koste op mod 30 procent ydelses tab.

Et meget alvorligt sikkerhedshul er spottet, som basalt set kan koste op mod 30 procent i ydelses tab i dit system,

Redaktionen hos The Register melder om en, "A fundamental design flaw in Intel's processor chips has forced a significant redesign of the Linux and Windows kernels to defang the chip-level security bug."



Snippet direkte fra rapporten:



Programmers are scrambling to overhaul the open-source Linux kernel's virtual memory system. Meanwhile, Microsoft is expected to publicly introduce the necessary changes to its Windows operating system in this month's Patch Tuesday: these changes were seeded to beta testers running fast-ring Windows Insider builds in November and December.

Crucially, these updates to both Linux and Windows will incur a performance hit on Intel products.

The effects are still being benchmarked, however we're looking at a ballpark figure of five to 30 per cent slow down, depending on the task and the processor model. More recent Intel chips have features -- specifically, PCID -- to reduce the performance hit.

Similar operating systems, such as Apple's 64-bit macOS, will also need to be updated -- the flaw is in the Intel x86 hardware, and it appears a microcode update can't address it. It has to be fixed in software at the OS level, or buy a new processor without the design blunder.

Details of the vulnerability within Intel's silicon are under wraps: an embargo on the specifics is due to lift early this month, perhaps in time for Microsoft's Patch Tuesday next week. Indeed, patches for the Linux kernel are available for all to see but comments in the source code have been redacted to obfuscate the issue.



En gennemgang af omtalte rapport, som kan få ganske alvorlige problemer, løfter en smule af problemet med sikkerhedshullet som er spottet, som kræver omgående handling.



"It is understood the bug is present in modern Intel processors produced in the past decade,"

"It allows normal user programs -- from database applications to JavaScript in web browsers -- to discern to some extent the contents of protected kernel memory. The fix is to separate the kernel's memory completely from user processes using what's called Kernel Page Table Isolation, or KPTI."



