AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-06 13:47:41

Kubb Passive Edition Silent Mini PC lanceres i december

Kubb Passive Edition Silent Mini PC lanceres i december, og dermed klar til julehandlen til en pris på €650,

Jean-Christophe Agobert og hans udviklingsteam, har skabt en ny støjsvag mini PC navngivet Kubb Passive Edition, som kombinerer high performance og et minimalistisk design i en og samme PC.



Med på farten har holdet vedhæftet en promoveringsvideo, som tager os en tur med i konceptet.



Kubb Passive Edition kommer i handlen til en pris på €650, og forventes i handlen fra december

Kubb Passive Edition is the first silent computer cut from aluminum blocks with a thermal solution. Specializing in design and ergonomics, it improves your work environment and fits perfectly in your living room. The 7th Generation Intel Core processor allows Kubb PE to perform all computing tasks ultra-fast. The Kubb PE delivers the performance needed for processor-intensive tasks such as media editin, Photoshop, Illustrator etc..



You can check the Internet, answer your e-mails, broadcast videos all at the same time by simply connecting 2 or 3 screens simultaneously. On your desk Kubb PE offers a range of connectors. The perfect tool for your meetings, project your ideas and collaborate in real time by plugging it into a conference room projector or monitor. It’s ideal for conference rooms, education, healthcare, and other professional meeting spaces.



Den komplette oversigt over specifikationer, er tilgængelig via deres kickstarter kampagne HER



