AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-10-30 10:34:09

LattePanda Alpha macOS 10.14 mini PC Hackintosh

Som opfølgning på tidligere annoncering af den nye LattePanda Alpha mini PC, er gavepapiret nu taget helt af denne lille skønhed.

Som opfølgning på tidligere annoncering af den nye LattePanda Alpha mini PC, er gavepapiret nu taget helt af denne lille skønhed.



Med dimensioner lyder på 4.3 x 3.1 x 0.5 og en pris på $298, er den nye LattePanda Alpha mini PC udstyret med samme processor vi finder i blandt andet en entry-level 2016 MacBook eller 2017 Microsoft Surface Pro og hertil hørende Apple macOS Mojave operativsystem.



Nedenstående videoer for en lækker præsentation af den nye LattePanda Alpha mini computer.



Som note fortæller producenten bag:



– On-board WiFi doesn’t work, so you’ll either need to use an Ethernet connection or a USB WiFi adapter.

– The OS can be installed on an M.2 SSD or a SATA drive with an appropriate adapter. But it doesn’t run from eMMC.

– As of October 29th, onboard audio doesn’t work. That may be fixed soon, but in the meantime you may be able to get by with a USB audio adapter.



“MacOS 10.14 Mojave running on the LattePanda Alpha! And it actually works very well, Even Final Cut Pro X works And this whole video was recorded Edited Rendered and uploaded to youtube all from the LattePanda alpha with OSX installed!”

Specifikationer på LattePanda Alpha mini PC inkluderer:



CPU：Intel 7th Gen Core m3-7y30

Core：1.6-2.6GHz Dual-Core，Four-Thread

Graphics：Intel HD Graphics 615, 300-900MHz

RAM：8GB LPDDR3 1866MHz Dual-Channel

Connectors: 1x M.2 M Key, PCIe 4x, supports NVMe SSD and SATA SSD. 1x M.2 E Key, PCIe 2x，supports USB2.0, UART, PCM

Connectivity： WIFI 802.11 AC, 2.4G & 5G Dual Band. Bluetooth 4.2. Gigabyte Ethernet

USB Ports： 3x USB 3.0 Type A. 1x USB Type C, supports PD, DP, USB 3.0

Display： HDMI Output Type-C DP Support Extendable eDP touch displays

Co-processor：Arduino Leonardo

GPIO & other features：2x 50 GPIOs including I2C, I2S, USB, RS232, UART, RTC. Power Management. Extendable power button.

OS Support：Windows 10 Pro, various Linux



Image credit & Kilde

Liliputting & Nova Spirit



