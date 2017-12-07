AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-12-07 11:30:26

Libre Computer Renegate ARM Mini PC med 2GB RAM prissat til $45

En nyt Indiegogo crowdfunding kampagne har set dagens lys fra hardware producenten Libre Computer. Denne gang for at skabe kapital til en ny ARM mini PC produktion i ren Raspberry Pi style.

En nyt Indiegogo crowdfunding kampagne har set dagens lys fra hardware producenten Libre Computer. Denne gang for at skabe kapital til en ny ARM mini PC produktion i ren Raspberry Pi style.

Libre Computer Renegate ARM Mini PC har erhverves med 1, 2, 4GB RAN, og den er bygget med en quad-core 64-bit ARM processor, USB 3.0 og Gigabit Ethernet.



Prisen på Libre Computer Renegate ARM Mini PC er inkl. 1GB RAM sat til $35, 2 GB versionen til $45 og 4 GB versioner til $70. Libre Computer Renegate ARM understøtter Linux og Android 7.1 Nougat.



Renegade is our first board to feature DDR4 technology, USB 3.0 capability, and Gigabit Ethernet. This modern and powerful platform shares the same form factor as the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B minus one USB port. It features both mainline Linux and Android 7.1 Nougat Support. Like all of our boards, it is designed completely with open-market components.



The Libre Computer Project is a brand rather than a manufacturer. We carefully select manufacturing partners and designs to make sure that the platform as a whole will meet our requirements for open-source support and maintenance. We shy away from proprietary interfaces, vendor lock-in, and “secret saucy” magic because we feel strongly that those things are only redundancies hindering progress.



We are expanding our lineup to cover popular solutions in use today. We want to continue to simplify education, accelerate product development, and facilitate the inception of other technologies. Reducing barriers to entry is part of our mission.

Together with our partners, it is our goal to provide reliable and long-term supported platforms that you can depend on to create even more innovative products and services. We are open to cooperative ventures with companies willing to offer the same level of care and attention to their products throughout its lifecycle.



Skulle du være interesseret, kan du finde alle informationer via Indiegogo crowdfunding.



