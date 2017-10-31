AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-31 14:47:50

MSI INFINITE X High-End Gaming Desktop Lanceret I November

MSI melder deres nye MSI INFINITE X high-end gaming desktop system klar til at indtræde på markedet fra november 2017.

Selv skriver MSI “quiet as an assassin” om deres nye INFINITE X high-end gaming desktop, som Twak.dk testede i deres foregående version MSI Infinite A Gamer PC. Du kan læse testen HER





Denne gang udstyret MSI INFINITE X med producentens egen Silent Storm Cooling 3 thermal design, som ifølge producenten gør maskineriet yderst lydsvagt, og dermed holder temperaturen nede.



Features indkluderet:



– At the heart of this Gaming Desktop is the powerful latest 8th generation Intel Core K-series processor that can be overclocked without any complicated software or having to open the case. We our easy to use MSI software, the hardware inside is amped up in speed and performance, making games and other demanding computing tasks run even smoother.



– MSI crafted a unique way to keep the system as cool and quiet as possible by individually cooling the most important heat-generating hardware in the system using separated chambers. When performance really matters, Infinite is up to the task and delivers powerful gameplay without annoying gamers with noisy ventilators or overheating hardware.



– Like to glance at all the gaming components inside? Or prefer the classic look of a stylish gaming PC? We’re letting you decide! Both the classic black side panel and the sturdy transparent glass side panel with a thickness of 4 mm are at your disposal with this gaming monster.



– Always get the best performance out of your system now and in the future with the latest technologies. The components inside the MSI Infinite X are easily accessible and ready to be upgraded at any time. Whether you’re expanding storage or upgrading your processor or graphics card, you can always keep your gaming rig up to date with the latest hardware.

Priser eller officiel releasedato er stadig ukendt,



