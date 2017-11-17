AUTHOR :

MSI Infinite X opgraderes med 8th generation Intel processorer

Leder du efter en komplet system, hvor du ikke selv skal igang med computer byggeriet som en ren byggemand Bob, så kunne MSI Infinite X måske være en retning du kunne kigge i.

Fra indeværende måned, lancerer MSI deres opgraderet Infinite X desktop, så den kommer med på beatet mht. processoren. Infinite X udstyres med Intels nyeste 8th generation Coffee Lake CPU’er for at kunne matche markedet og efterspørgelsen fra kunderne.

Vi har tidligere taget et kig på deres Infinity A:



MSI forklarer selv:



The Infinite X is built for gamers with a never-ending desire to game and want endless possibilities to game the way they want. This desktop is delivering the best gaming performance by equipping MSI’s renowned graphics cards to give gamers just that little bit more in-game advantage. To make sure gaming never stops, the system can be upgraded with ease. In this way, the storage can be expanded for more games. Of course, MSI added its own gaming DNA features such as a tempered glass side panel and RGB Mystic Light to customize this gaming desktop to your own likings. With our easy to use MSI software, the hardware inside is amped up in speed and performance, making games and other demanding computing tasks run even smoother.



Like to glance at all the gaming components inside? Or prefer the classic look of a stylish gaming PC? We’re letting you decide! Both the classic black side panel and the sturdy transparent glass side panel with a thickness of 4 mm are at your disposal with this gaming monster. Always get the best performance out of your system now and in the future with the latest technologies. The components inside the MSI Infinite X are easily accessible and ready to be upgraded at any time. Whether you’re expanding storage or upgrading your processor or graphics card, you can always keep your gaming rig up to date with the latest hardware.



