AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-05-25 13:54:18

MSI PRO 24X Series Ultra Slim All-in-One Desktop PC annonceret

MSI har i indeværende uge annonceret en ny all in one PC. MSI PRO 24X Series Ultra Slim All-in-One Desktop PC, er bygget med en 24 tommer skærm, med en opløsning på 1920 x 1080 pixels, og byder blandet andet på Dual LAN Design, og understøtter NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

“PRO 24X Series is equipped with IPS Grade Panel and narrow bezel design which not only instantly optimizes the screen colors and brightness to ensure that you enjoy every scene at its best, but with an incredibly narrow 2.2mm ultra slim bezel, it blends seamlessly into any workspace and help you to focus on your professional tasks”

Features på den nye PRO 24X Series Ultra Slim All-in-One desktop PC indkluderer:

– Windows 10 Home – MSI recommends Windows 10 Pro

– 23.8″ IPS Grade Panel LED Backlight (1920*1080 FHD)

– Intel® Kaby Lake – U processors

– Support Intel® Optane Memory with Core™ i3 above processors (optional)

– Silent PRO Cooling System: Server Grade Thermal Module ensures a silent and stable operation with a longer life cycle.

– MSI Anti-Flicker technology protects users’eyes.

– MSI HDD Rapid Upgrade Design helps you to upgrade or maintain your 2.5” storage

– Dual LAN: the best way to back up your file / secure data and prevent the hacker (with MSI exclusive BIOS)

– Support TPM to offer a protected and encapsulated micro-controller security chip for safeguarding internal data.

– 178° wide viewing angle screen

– Featured MSI Super Charger technology that supports fast USB Sleep-and-Charge with auto-detection

Prisen og officiel release er ukendt.

Læs mere om MSI PRO 24X Series Ultra Slim All-in-One Desktop PC HER



