Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators Update indkluderer Anti Cheating Technology til spil

Microsoft lader til at ville gøre endnu en indsats mod de mange cheaters i spil, som om noget kan smadre den fede oplevelse online spil kan være.

Den kommende lancering af Windows 10 Creators opdateringen, som forventes offentliggjort inden for kort tid, skulle have implementeret en ny anti-cheat teknologi, som skulle gøre livet som cheater i spil mere besværlig.



TruePlay is a new technology created by Microsoft for developers, providing a new set of tools to combat cheating within their PC games. Once the developer has enrolled their game in the TruePlay protected process, the service will mitigate a number of common attacks.



Additionally, a Windows service will monitor gaming sessions for behaviors and manipulations that are common in cheating scenarios. These data will be collected, and alerts will be generated only when cheating behavior appears to be occurring. To ensure and protect customer privacy while preventing false positives, these data are only shared with developers after processing has determined cheating is likely to have occurred.



Developers may have some game features and experiences which do not require active game monitoring. In recognition of that need, TruePlay is not a “block on launch” experience—customers who have not opted into TruePlay’s game monitoring are still able to launch protected games. Developers can then make decisions around which experiences are allowed from within their games. Whatever the decision, use the provided APIs to indicate to the system whether active game monitoring is required.

