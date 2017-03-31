AUTHOR : Anders Hansen

Microsoft annoncerer Samsung Galaxy S8 og S8 Plus Microsoft Edition

Microsoft har annonceret, at de vil tilbyde nogle nye versioner af Galaxy S8 og S8 Plus hos forhandlerne. Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition og S8 Plus Microsoft Edition.

Disse nye Microsoft Edition-versioner af Samsung Galaxy S8 kommer ikke med Microsoft Windows 10. De ny smartphones kommer med Android styresystem.

‘’Today Microsoft and Samsung continue their partnership to help businesses harness the power of mobility by featuring the best business productivity apps and software. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition are available to pre-order now and for purchase beginning April 21 at U.S. Microsoft Store locations.

A Microsoft customization is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi. This customization ensures customers a best-in-class productivity experience with Microsoft applications such as Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook and more.’’

De nye Microsoft Edition-versioner af Samsung Galaxy S8 vil komme sammen med nogle Microsoft apps, selvom alle versioner af S8 kommer med nogle grundlæggende apps fra Microsoft.

De standard S8 smartphones kommer med de grundlæggende office apps og de nye Microsoft Edition smartphones kommer med Cortana, Bing, OneNote, Skype, Excel, OneDrive og nogle flere apps.



