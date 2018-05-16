AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-05-16 14:29:22

Microsoft har sat Intel på porten grundet problemer med deres Intel SSD 600p og Pro 6000p Series.

Det betyder helt konkret Microsoft fjerner dem fra deres Windows 10 April 2018 opdatering, da Intel SSD 600p og Pro 6000p installeringen får computerne til at crashe.

”While users have been able to roll back their system to a usable state, Vole has been unable to find the cause of the problem. To prevent further problems, Microsoft has opted to block the April 2018 Update to such systems”

I en forums post på den officielle Microsoft Community, har en forum moderator, Lonnie_L, forklaret 600p og Pro 6000p Series får mange computere til at crashe og reboote med en UEFI screen efterfølgende.

“Microsoft is working with OEM partners and Intel to identify and block devices with Intel SSD 600p Series or Intel SSD Pro 6000p Series from installing the April 2018 Update due to a known incompatibility that may cause performance and stability issues. If you have encountered this issue, follow the steps to reinstall the previous operating system (Windows 10, version 1709),”

”We are working on a resolution that will allow the April 2018 Update on these devices soon but in the meantime it is easier for us to block the update for users who are likely to experience problems”



