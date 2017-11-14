AUTHOR :

Mozilla releaser Firefox Quantum

Er du fan af Mozilla og deres Firefox browser, så er der godt nyt fra denne kant. Mozilla har lanceret deres nye Firefox Quantum browser. Den nye Firefox webbrowser er ifølge udviklerne bag, dobbelt så hurtig som den nuværende Firefox browser. Her til har de skabt et nyt design og UI til Firefox Quantum.



Firefox Quantum er kodet så kravet om ressourcer fra din PC er minimeret mod nuværende, som godt kan trække lidt saft og kraft fra især ældre computere.



Modzilla skriver følgende:



The first thing you’ll notice is the speed. Go on, open some tabs and have some fun. The second thing you’ll notice is the new User Interface (UI). We call this initiative Photon, and its goal is to modernize and unify anything that we call Firefox while taking advantage of the speedy new engine. You guessed it: the Photon UI itself is incredibly fast and smooth. To create Photon, our user research team studied how people browsed the web. We looked at real world hardware to make Firefox look great on any display, and we made sure that Firefox looks and works like Firefox regardless of the device you’re using. Our designers created a system that scales to more than just current hardware but lets us expand in the future. Plus, our Pocket integration goes one step further, which includes Pocket recommendations alongside your most visited pages.



Du kan læse mere om det nye Firefox Quantum via Mozilla, hvor du også kan downloade Firefox Quantum.



