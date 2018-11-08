AUTHOR :

Ny Corsair Vengeance 5180 RTX 2080 gaming PC. Pris 16.000 kroner

Med et prisskilt på $2,399 eller knap 16.000 danske kroner, har Corsair frigivet deres nye high performance gaming PC i form af Corsair Vengeance 5180.

Sammen med annonceringen af den nye Corsair Vengeance 5180 RTX 2080 gaming PC, har producenten også vedhæftet en præsentationsvideo.

Vengeance 5180 RTX 2080 gaming PC er blandt andet bestykket med en Intel Core i7-8700 processor og 2 x 8GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-2666 RAM. Her til kommer et NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, Corsairs Hydro Series H100i Pro kølingssystem, 480 GB Corsair Force MP300 solid state drive (SSD) samt en 2TB 7200RPM 3.5″ HDD.



Med på vejen fortæller Corsair:



“Finally, a powerful gaming PC fully equipped with award-winning Corsair components. Everything from the powerful liquid cooling to the advanced lighting and gaming-grade mouse and keyboard are Corsair quality, for an amazing PC gaming experience right out of the box.”



“It’s tough to win alone. The winning combination is to have great parts that work together. Fans, cooler, memory, and other components interface with each other to make your VENGEANCE Gaming PC better than the sum of its parts. With powerful CORSAIR iCUE software, you can control system-wide lighting and cooling, monitor performance or customize powerful macros and shortcuts, all from a single interface”.



Microsofts seneste Windows 10 home 64-bit står for styresystemet, og så inkluderer Corsair deres K55 RGB keyboard samt Corsair Harpoon RGB mus for at fuldende herligheden.



Læs resten af specifikationerne HER



