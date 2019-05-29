AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-05-29 13:42:17

Nye Elgato Stream Decks fremvist på Computex 2019

Streaming hardware interface producenten Elgato har afsløret to nye produkter i denne uge, som de fremviser på årets Computex 2019 teknologi show.

Som navnet antyder, tilbyder Elgato Stream Deck XL flere knapper end originalen og er udstyret med 32 LCD genvejstaster, som hver især kan programmeres individuelt med en lang række forskellige funktioner. Stream Deck XL har også et aftageligt USB-C-kabel med et magnetisk stativ og kan købes fra i dag.



Som navnet antyder, tilbyder Elgato Stream Deck XL flere knapper end originalen og er udstyret med 32 LCD genvejstaster, som hver især kan programmeres individuelt med en lang række forskellige funktioner. Stream Deck XL har også et aftageligt USB-C-kabel med et magnetisk stativ og kan købes fra i dag.



Prisen er £ 220.



Producenten skriver følgende:



“Stream Deck XL puts even more creative power at your fingertips. Meaning you get more studio-level control to optimize your content. More access to time-saving integrations. More scope to boost your production value. More of everything that keeps your stream fresh, and your audience hooked. An expanded 8×4 grid provides a grand total of 32 LCD keys, each sporting crisp resolution and fluid playback. Easily customize them all with static or dynamic icons. Enjoy one-touch tactile control like never before. Get instant visual feedback to confirm your every command. And tap with confidence thanks to a non-slip magnetic stand that holds solid at the perfect angle.”



For more details and to purchase your Elgato Stream Deck XL jump over to the Corsair website by following the link below. If you can’t quite afford the purchase price of the XL Deck, Elgato has also launched a new Stream Deck Mobile application which is available for £23 per year or £2.79 per month on a subscription basis.



Julian Fest, General Manager of Elgato explains a little more “The launch of Stream Deck XL and Stream Deck Mobile is a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand our flagship family of broadcast controllers. Along with the original Stream Deck and Stream Deck Mini, these additions to the lineup allow us to cater to even more content creators, from seasoned professionals to those looking to get a brand-new channel off the ground.”



Kilde & Billeder

Elgato, Kitguru



