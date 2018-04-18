AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-04-18 12:50:41

Nye gaming computere annonceret af MSI

Denne gang er der tale om nye Aegis Ti3, Aegis 3, Infinite A, Trident 3, Trident 3 Arctic samt Nightblade MI3 systemer, som er på menukortet fra den populære producent.

Denne gang er der tale om nye Aegis Ti3, Aegis 3, Infinite A, Trident 3, Trident 3 Arctic samt Nightblade MI3 systemer, som er på menukortet fra den populære producent.



Alle er baseret på seneste Intel 8th-generation processor teknologi, og en række nye features, som MSI følger op med “true gaming experience without any boundaries”



MSI Aegis Ti3 Deeming, er udstyret med Intels seneste 8th-generation processor, og bliver flagskibet indenfor deres nyeste 2018 desktop gaming systemer. Et trin ende, finder vi Trident 3 Series, som rent fysisk også er mindre end Aegis Ti3 Deeming, som ifølge MSI ikke betyder du skal gå på kompromis med performance.



“More than Intel 8th-gen processor, MSI has heard the feedback from gamers. The components within an MSI Gaming Desktop are selected and tweaked to get you the best performance and experience while gaming. “



Med i 2018 udvalget finder vi også nye Optix Curved gaming skærme. Her vedhæfter MSI teksten;



“MSI is proudly expanding its Curved Gaming Monitor lineup with the MPG series, which honored with CES 2018 Innovation Award. The MSI Optix MPG27 series is the first gaming monitors with SteelSeries GameSense built in. It’s featured with a 144hz refresh rate and 1ms response time VA LED panel, which has the most benefit in fast-moving game genres. Using the several RGB zones on the front and back, gamers can easily program lighting effects in SteelSeries Engine to notify them of in-game timers or cooldowns, discord notifications or other important information they want at-a-glance.”



Du kan læse mere om de nye gaming desktop HER



Priser og officielle lanceringsdatoer er stadig ukendt.



