PUBLISHED : 2018-11-29 17:01:32

Nyt 3DMark Port Royal til Ray Tracing introduceret af UL Benchmarks

UL Benchmarks har i indeværende uge introduceret deres nye 3DMark Port Royal benchmarking værktøj til nyeste Ray Tracing teknologi, som formår at udnytte DirectX API, som håndterer ray tracing support i spil som Battlefield V.

”Our new 3DMark Port Royal benchmarking application will be officially launched during GALAX GOC the annual contest during which the best over clockers compete live on stage and will be coming to 3DMark in January 2019”

Dette års GALAX GOC event løber af staben fra 8 december 2018 i Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of GOC, and we are pleased to have UL as one of our event partners once again,” said Alex Lam, CEO of GALAX. “We are excited to see how state-of-the-art GALAX hardware, such as the GALAX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti HOF, performs in 3DMark Port Royal.”

”As well as benchmarking performance, 3DMark Port Royal is a realistic and practical example of what to expect from ray tracing in upcoming games, ray tracing effects running in real-time at reasonable frame rates at 2560 × 1440 resolution, fortæller Video Cards redaktionen.

