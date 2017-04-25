Nyt Asus VivoPC X VR Ready Mini Gaming system lanceret

Asus sender en ny compact virtual reality ready desktop gaming PC navngivet Asus VivoPC X på markedet til en pris på $799.
Asus sender en ny compact virtual reality ready desktop gaming PC navngivet Asus VivoPC X på markedet til en pris på $799.
Den nye Asus VivoPC X er bygget med et Core i5-7300HQ processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX1060 grafikkort og 8GB RAM samt en 1TB harddisk.
ASUS skriver følgende:
ASUS VivoPC X is a stylish and elegant PC that’s designed for immersive virtual reality entertainment. Powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, it delivers the performance you need and is fully-compatible with the latest VR headsets. The compact 5L chassis takes up minimal space – so you can put it under the table or beside your TV.
The Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics of the VivoPC X deliver the blazing-fast performance needed for ultimate VR experiences. VivoPC X also has extensive connectivity options, including four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports – so there are ample ports for your VR headset, tracker, keyboard, mouse, controllers and additional monitors. Despite its compact dimensions, VivoPC X has everything you need for truly immersive VR experiences.
Her er den komplette specifikations liste:
• VR Ready Performance : Latest 7th gen Intel Core i5 Processor
• Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU fulfill the demand of daily productivity, AAA games , video editing tools and VR contents
• VR Friendly Connectivity: 4 x USB 3.1 gen 1, 2 x USB 2.0 port, 2 x HDMI, 1x Displayport
• Oculus Ready: certified by Oculus for easy out-of-the-box setup with Rift headset. Wireless keyboard and mouse included. (VR Headset sold separately)
• Wireless keyboard and mouse included
• Fast 2400MHz DDR4 memory
• Large capacity 1TB HDD. Upgradeable with SATA M.2 SSD port
• Modern and Space-Saving Design: 5-Liter size to Fit vertically and horizontally for any place
• Gaming anywhere! Weights only 2.2 kg, easy to carry
Læs mere HER
Credit: Asus
Image credit: Asus