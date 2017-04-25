AUTHOR : Lars

Nyt Asus VivoPC X VR Ready Mini Gaming system lanceret

Asus sender en ny compact virtual reality ready desktop gaming PC navngivet Asus VivoPC X på markedet til en pris på $799.

Den nye Asus VivoPC X er bygget med et Core i5-7300HQ processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX1060 grafikkort og 8GB RAM samt en 1TB harddisk.



ASUS skriver følgende:



ASUS VivoPC X is a stylish and elegant PC that’s designed for immersive virtual reality entertainment. Powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, it delivers the performance you need and is fully-compatible with the latest VR headsets. The compact 5L chassis takes up minimal space – so you can put it under the table or beside your TV.



The Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics of the VivoPC X deliver the blazing-fast performance needed for ultimate VR experiences. VivoPC X also has extensive connectivity options, including four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports – so there are ample ports for your VR headset, tracker, keyboard, mouse, controllers and additional monitors. Despite its compact dimensions, VivoPC X has everything you need for truly immersive VR experiences.



Her er den komplette specifikations liste:

• VR Ready Performance : Latest 7th gen Intel Core i5 Processor

• Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU fulfill the demand of daily productivity, AAA games , video editing tools and VR contents

• VR Friendly Connectivity: 4 x USB 3.1 gen 1, 2 x USB 2.0 port, 2 x HDMI, 1x Displayport

• Oculus Ready: certified by Oculus for easy out-of-the-box setup with Rift headset. Wireless keyboard and mouse included. (VR Headset sold separately)

• Wireless keyboard and mouse included

• Fast 2400MHz DDR4 memory

• Large capacity 1TB HDD. Upgradeable with SATA M.2 SSD port

• Modern and Space-Saving Design: 5-Liter size to Fit vertically and horizontally for any place

• Gaming anywhere! Weights only 2.2 kg, easy to carry



