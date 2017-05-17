AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-05-17 11:50:03

Opsamling på Financial Analyst Day 2017: Pressemeddelse

AMD afholdte igår deres Financial Analyst Day 2017, og et hav af informationer blev fremlagt. Her i blandt naturligvis AMD Vega release, men der var også helt nye ukendte lanceringer i AMD kanonen.

Vi har dækket så vidt det er muligt med det vi mener er relæevante informaer om AMD Vega release.

Her til modtog vi en overall pressemeddelse fra AMD, som vi naturligvis gerne bringer. Alle relevante links er lagt ind, så I selv kan fordybe Jer i herlighederne.

At its Financial Analyst Day event today, AMD detailed the next phase of our long-term growth strategy focused on delivering high-performance products and technologies for PCs, immersive devices, and datacenters. Below is an overview of the key disclosures we shared, as well as a links to related materials.

Today’s disclosures included:

• We outlined our long-term CPU and GPU core roadmaps through 2020, with an emphasis on performance and performance-per-watt leadership.

• For the datacenter, we showcased how we’ll disrupt the $16B server CPU market:



o Unveiled EPYC™: The brand for our new server CPU previously codenamed “Naples”. We also confirmed EPYC is on track for a June launch.

o Demoed and discussed our single socket and dual socket server leadership compared to the competition on key workloads.

• For Client Compute, we detailed how we will attack the $19B premium PC market with the roll-out of our Ryzen™ CPUs and APUs for the consumer and commercial desktop and notebook markets, including:



o The expected launches of high-end Ryzen desktops from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo this quarter.



o Ryzen™ Mobile APUs featuring the “Zen” CPU core and “Vega” graphics launching 2H 2017. With Ryzen Mobile, we’re targeting an over 50% CPU performance increase and over 40% more graphics performance at roughly half the power, compared to our current generation.



o Ryzen™ Pro commercial client solutions, timed for desktop in 2H 2017 and mobile in 1H 2018. We also showed several desktop-based competitive performance benchmark results.



o Ryzen™ ThreadRipper™: our up to 16-core, 32-thread CPU designed for the HEDT platform market that will compete with Intel’s Basin Falls platform. ThreadRipper is scheduled for summer 2017.

• For graphics, we showcased how we will unleash the power of the Vega architecture on the high-margin premium portion of the market:



o Showed “Vega” in several use cases, including the first-ever machine learning benchmark from AMD that showed leadership over nVidia’s current P100 GPU compute offering.



o Announced Radeon™ Vega Frontier Edition, our first Vega architecture-based graphics card and the world’s best solution for both machine learning and advanced visualization. It will be available for purchase in Q2 2017.

You can find this information and more through the following links:



• The decks from the below presenters and event images will be available here.



o Corporate Strategy Progress Update – Lisa Su



o Technology & IP – Mark Papermaster



o Computing & Graphics Business and Client Compute – Jim Anderson



o Graphics – Raja Koduri



o Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom Business – Forrest Norrod

• Videos from the event on YouTube



• Press releases summarizing today’s news



o FAD summary release

o EPYC release



• The EPYC landing page, including a brand toolkit and disruptive one socket market opportunity whitepaper

• A Radeon™ Vega Frontier Edition blog post and white paper on pro.radon.com/frontier

Also, you will be able to view a replay of the event on our IR site shortly.



