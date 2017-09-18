AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-09-18 14:16:32

Pirate Bay har skjult et Cryptocurrency Miner script og brugt brugernes CPU ressourcer

Hvis du bruger en af de mange kloner på the piratbay, så burde du måske genoverveje. Nye informationer peger i retning af sitet har brugt brugernes CPU mens de er på sitet.

På trods af Pirate Bay ikke længere eksisterer ud over en række kloner, så dukker der fra tid til anden nye informationer op omkring det famøse torrent site. Det forlyder de besøgende rent faktisk har lagt processor ressourcer til Cryptocurrency mining uden deres kendskab via et smart script.

Informationerne stammer fra en ny rapport fra Torrent Freak.



As you may have noticed we are testing a Monero javascript miner. This is only a test. We really want to get rid of all the ads. But we also need enough money to keep the site running."



Det er stadig uvist, om denne handling stadig foregår på de mange klonede kopier. Læs mere HER



