AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-08-23 07:21:07

Pressemeddelse: GIGABYTE gør klar til Gamescom 2017

Porten til dette års Gamescom blæses snart op, og producenterne gør klar til at fremvise et hav af nye produkter sammen med spilproducenter.

GIGABYTE, leader in electronic products and components, proudly announces its attendance in Gamescom-the leading, Europe’s largest trade fair for digital gaming culture in Cologne.

Gamescom is a place full of innovative products, new games, fun competitions, gaming cultural experiences and much more. In 2016, a record was set, with over 900 participating brands and over 350,000 visitors from around the world, Gamescom is sure to break records yet again in 2017. GIGABYTE is proud to introduce all-sorts of great hardware and entertainments for visitors to experience, with the likes of the mini PC BRIX Gaming VR, the high-performance AERO 15 laptop, extreme AORUS gaming laptops and unique gaming accessories. What’s more, GIGABYTE has organized varieties of game settings, with the addition of famous on stage hosts and expensive prizes to be won!

New Products for Gaming and VR

GIGABYTE has brought their latest products to the show, not only showing off their products but also bringing a different user experience to all with a variety of fun events. This time around, VR will include a unique AORUS VR racing setup, playing the latest “project cars 2”, furthermore, the “powerful yet small” PC BRIX Gaming VR will let users experience the highly anticipated “Everspace” game, giving users the chance to experience space exploration.



(Award winning PC BRIX Gaming VR)

Furthermore, GIGABYTE has set up 15 top-of-the-line AORUS PCs built with Intel® Z270, X299 or AMD X399 motherboards, and equipped with nVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 or 1080Ti graphic cards. The AORUS gaming keyboards, mice, headphones, are geared with customizable lighting effects which users can synchronize for their own lighting styles.

The X299 AORUS Gaming 3 and Gaming X399 AORUS Gaming 7 will be showcasing League of Legends. The Z270X-Gaming 9 will be showcasing FIFA 2017. In addition, the Private Gaming Room has 10 PCs. The Z270-Gaming K3 exclusively showcases TITANFALL 2. The VR Car Racing section has the Z270X-Gaming 9 system and Oculus set up to showcase Project Cars 2 gameplay. Guests are welcome to experience the incredible power of these GIGABYTE motherboards and high end graphic cards.





As for other gaming titles, GIGABYTE has chosen to use the ultra-hyped, intensive game from 2017 “Tekken 7” in order to bring out the performance of GIGABYTE laptops – the P57, P56 and SabrePro 15. The light, thin and powerful GIGABYTE AERO 15 laptop will also be on show, welcoming users to come play the well recognized “FIFA 17” and also experience the difference of the 5mm near borderless bezel of the AERO 15.



(The all thin, light and powerful AERO 15, which will be in the prize draw worth a total of €7000)



(famous influencers like HANDOFBLOOD, MAXIM, SOLA will meet you at GIGABYTE booth!)

Famous Influencers for Online and Offline Fun



A brand new event is introduced for this years Gamescom. “Epic Loots” is what visitors should be looking out for, with loads of online and offline prizes to grab, the more you play the more chances you get to win. “League of Legend” and “Rocket League” will be the main stage focus this time round, players will get to experience and compete with the extreme performance of AORUS X7’s performing on stage. Enjoy all the fun and games with on famous influencers such as HANDOFBLOOD, MAXIM, SOLA and much more! Last but not least, a prize pool worth €7000 which includes an AERO 15 and AORUS GeForce® GTX™ 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition graphics card!



Come join us at Gamescom 2017! Stay tuned to our latest news through GIGABYTE official website and the GIGABYTE official Facebook fans page. See you there!



