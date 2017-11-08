AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-11-08 08:54:11

Raja Koduri takker af hos AMD efter mange års tro tjeneste

Vores kollegaer hos Hexus smider lidt af en nyhedsbombe denne morgen - Raja Koduri takker af hos AMD efter mange års tro tjeneste, og efterlader sig nok lidt af en mavepuster hos AMD sammen med et afskedsbrev, der sætter lidt ord på bevæggrundene for hans stop hos AMD.

Hvad der startede med en orlov fra jobbet hos AMD, ender altså ud med Raja Koduri trækker stikket helt, og dermed sidder Lisa Su som deres officielle høvding af AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group.



Rygterne om Raja Koduri ville trække stikket, er faktisk ikke nye, og flere gange har Raja brokket sig i det offentlige rum, der måske kunne være de første spæde frø til et stop var under opsejling. Nu gættes der på, hvilke årsager der ligger til grund for hans stop. En del peger i retning af det delvis fejlslagne AMD Vega release, som om noget, skulle sætte NVIDIA og deres Pascal tilbage i støvet. Her har Raja flere gange været på banen i en irritation over performance og strømforbruget m.v., slet ikke levede op til forventningerne.



Dog er det vigtigt at pointerer, at Raja ikke var med i denne planlægning. AMD RX Vega blev derimod i højere grad varetaget af Lisa Su og en ex ATI gut ved navn Matt Skynner, som ved fødslen af Vega planlægninger, var ansat hos AMD.

En meget vellidt og markant personlighed hos AMD, er altså fortid, og vi følger spændt med fra sidelinjen i valget af nye høvding hos AMD.



Nedenstående af brevet Raja sendte til AMD:

To my AMD family,

Forty is a significant number in history. It is a number representing transition, testing and change. I have just spent forty days away from the office going through such a transition. It was an important time with my family, and it also offered me a rare space for reflection. During this time I have come to the extremely difficult conclusion that it is time for me to leave RTG and AMD.

I have no question in my mind that RTG, and AMD, are marching firmly in the right direction as high-performance computing becomes ever-more-important in every aspect of our lives. I believe wholeheartedly in what we are doing with Vega, Navi and beyond, and I am incredibly proud of how far we have come and where we are going. The whole industry has stood up and taken notice of what we are doing. As I think about how computing will evolve, I feel more and more that I want to pursue my passion beyond hardware and explore driving broader solutions.

I want to thank Lisa and the AET for enabling me to pursue my passion during the last four years at AMD, and especially the last two years with RTG. Lisa has my utmost respect for exhibiting the courage to enable me with RTG, for believing in me and for going out of her way to support me. I would also like to call out Mark Papermaster who brought me into AMD, for his huge passion for technology and for his relentless support through many difficult phases. And of course, I want to thank each and every one of my direct staff and my indirect staff who have worked so hard with me to build what we have now got. I am very proud of the strong leaders we have and I’m fully confident that they can execute on the compelling roadmap ahead.

I will continue to be an ardent fan and user of AMD technologies for both personal and professional use.

As I mentioned, leaving AMD and RTG has been an extremely difficult decision for me. But I felt it is the right one for me personally at this point. Time will tell. I will be following with great interest the progress you will make over the next several years.

On a final note, I have asked a lot of you in the last two years. You’ve always delivered. You’ve made me successful both personally and professionally, for which I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I have these final requests from you as I leave:

. Stay focused on the roadmap!

. Deliver on your commitments!

. Continue the culture of Passion, Persistence and Play!

. Make AMD proud!

. Make me proud!

Yours,

Raja



